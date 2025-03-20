"He gets the dance moves from me": Travis Hunter takes credit for brother Trayvis' stellar touchdown celly

2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter is gearing up for his professional debut in the NFL. After three seasons in college, the two-way star decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for this year's draft. Hunter is considered one of the top-three prospects in April with the potential to go No.1 overall to the Titans.

Amidst his own preparations, Travis Hunter continues to be a big supporter of his younger brother, Trayvis, and his high school football career. Trayvis wants to follow in his brother's footsteps and become a football star. He recently was invited to participate in the OT7 competition.

During the competition, Trayvis made an incredible catch to score a touchdown. He then celebrated it with a dance in the endzone. On Wednesday's episode of his eponymous show, Travis Hunter reacted to his brother's touchdown, claiming that he taught him his celebratory moves.

"Trip out! Go crazy, Go crazy!" Hunter said while cheering on his brother's touchdown. "Y'all know where he gets his dance moves from. Traynut gets his dances from me."

Trayvis is currently a sophomore playing wide receiver for Effingham County High School. As per MaxPreps, he recorded 496 yards and six TDs receiving last season. He is a 2027 prospect and already has offers from Jackson State and Tennessee State.

Travis Hunter has been vocal about wanting his brother to carve his own path to success. He has stated previously that he wants Trayvis to have firsthand experiences that will shape him into a player instead of advising him through every problem.

The 2024 Heisman winner paved his path to success as a prospect out of Collins Hill High School. Hunter worked hard for the recognition, and now he wants his younger brother to do the same.

Travis Hunter's mom shares her reaction to younger son Travyis' OT7 Day 1 conquest

Trayvis and his team went undefeated during Day 1 of the OT7 competition. He is part of a team called 'C1N,' which was founded by former NFL superstar Cam Newton.

Last Saturday, OT7 shared an Instagram post on C1N's Day 1 domination on the field. It included several highlights of the plays they made against their opponents.

Trayvis' mom, Ferrante Edmonds, commented to show some love for her son.

"Let's go Baby!!!' Ferrante wrote in the comments.

Ferrante's comment for Trayvis

Travis has a lot of hype surrounding his potential to be a two-way star in the NFL. By the time his younger brother makes it to college, he will be hoping to already establish himself as a threat in the professional league.

