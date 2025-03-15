"He is a Hall of Famer for a reason": Eddie George hails Coach Prime as he delivers clear verdict on Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders had the advantage of growing up under the guidance of a father who knows what it takes to be great. Deion Sanders, now Colorado's football coach, is regarded as one of the best defensive backs in NFL history. Eddie George's professional career overlapped with the elder Sanders.

George, now the head coach at Bowling Green, knows enough about Coach Prime to believe Shedeur Sanders has had an exemplary role model as he's progressed on the gridiron.

"For the most part, the kid knows how to prepare," George said Friday on "The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show." "He's cut from the cloth of his father. Regardless of what you think about him, Deion, his work ethic is unparalleled. I mean, he's a Hall of Famer for a reason, with great skillset. He understands how to prepare. He understands what it takes to be great.

"I'm curious to see now that we're getting into the draft season and people are gonna pick and prod, we're at that point now where they're gonna focus on his weaknesses. And I get it. You know, but Shedeur is gonna welcome that challenge. He's gonna figure out a way to get better."

George has seen Shedeur Sanders up close, having coached against him when his Tennessee State team squared off with Coach Prime's Jackson State in the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic. Sanders went 30 of 44 through the air for 276 yards and a touchdown in a 16-3 victory.

"Shedeur, to me, I've coached against him," George said. "I mean, he tore us up, and we knew what we had in Shedeur. I'll say the second time we played him, we had a bead on what he did well, and, you know, that was his sophomore season. But, he has an answer. He can see it. You know, he can see the problem, he can identify the problem, and he has an answer for it. And his anticipation is great.

"His strengths are definitely in-game moment. I mean, he shines in those moments. You look at his weaknesses. He took some bad sacks, probably some poor habits in the pocket."

What has Shedeur Sanders picked up from his father?

Shedeur Sanders spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. Though the now-former Buffaloes signal-caller didn't participate in workouts at that Indianapolis audition, he did share his thoughts with teams that might be thinking of drafting him next month.

A confident Shedeur mainly focused on the fact that success has followed him at Jackson State and Colorado and that an NFL suitor would enjoy the same if they take him. Deion Sanders has previously spoken about his son's brashness and how he inherited it from him.

