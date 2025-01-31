"He inherited a pretty bad situation": CFB insider gives Hugh Freeze benefit of doubt after struggle filled season

Josh Pate believes that fans should expect coach Hugh Freeze to lead the Auburn Tigers to the College Football Playoff. Last season, Tigers team finished with a 5-7 record and were the third-worst team in the Southeastern Conference. Pate feels the pressure is on the coach to lead the Tigers to a better year.

Freeze signed with Auburn to a six-year deal on Nov. 28, 2022. The team had a 5-7 record that season and hoped that he could turn it around the next year. However, he has an 11-14 record as their coach.

On Wednesday's episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show, the College Football insider sympathized that the coach has the difficult task of rebuilding the team to a playoff contender.

"Year three. Hugh Freeze, I've been willing to wait. I don't know if everyone else has been. I've been willing to wait. I thought he inherited a pretty bad situation roster-wise," Pate said (7:02 onwards).

He also thinks the program recruited well last year and signed talented players from the transfer portal. The college football insider believes fans should expect Auburn to be in the playoffs in the coach's third season.

"Freeze is 11-14 so far. They just went 5-7. They missed the bowl game. They ought to contend for a playoff spot this year, too. These are lofty expectations, Josh. No, they are not," Pate said (7:26 onwards).

"The head coach at Auburn in year, what three, four, three, whatever it is. No, that's not lofty. That's perfectly reasonable to be given three years to clean things out. You know, to clear out the dead brush, plant your own seeds, and start to see returns. Start to see growth. That's not unreasonable."

Hugh Freeze's roster heading into the 2025 season

Auburn lost their starting quarterback, Payton Thorne, who finished his senior year with the team. He completed 199 passes for 2,713 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Tigers acquired former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold from the transfer portal, and he is expected to be the starter.

In his sophomore year, Arnold had 154 completed passes for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns. Freeze has several key players returning to the roster, including wide receiver Cam Coleman, who had 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

The team also signed former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets receiving leader Eric Singleton Jr. He had 56 receptions for 754 yards and three touchdowns last year.

The Tigers' roster changes could be what Freeze needs to propel the team to the top of the SEC. Auburn begins next season with a game against the Baylor Bears on Aug. 30.

