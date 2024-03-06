"He has that ‘It’ factor": Skip Bayless expresses concern over former USC QB Caleb Williams reigniting Commanders amid reunion with OC Kliff Kingsbury

Caleb Williams, the former USC Trojans quarterback, is expected to go first overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

However, something that is not certain is which NFL team will own the number one pick and have a strong chance of drafting Williams.

The Chicago Bears currently control the choice, but they have yet to decide on the future of quarterback Justin Fields; therefore, the Bears may not want to take a quarterback early if they are committed to Fields.

However, one team that may trade up to get the number one pick, Williams, is the Washington Commanders.

Fox NFL analyst Skip Bayless is worried that this may happen:

“What I would fear as a Cowboy fan, is if they traded up and gave whatever it took to get Caleb, ... He has that ‘It’ factor. He can stand up to the pressure.” “

Bayless is a well-known Dallas Cowboys fan and a divisional rival of the Washington Commanders. If Williams were to be drafted by the Commanders, he would face the Cowboys twice a year.

Bayless is worried that Williams will improve the Commanders' offense. In the 2023 season, Williams threw for 3,633 yards and scored 30 touchdowns. In contrast, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who played more games than Williams did last year, threw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Furthermore, Williams has enough experience playing at the highest level of college football to handle the NFL's high expectations. This will be aided by OC Kliff Kingsbury, who worked with Williams during his final year at USC.

The addition of Williams as quarterback will improve the Commander's offense and make them more competitive, which worries Cowboys fans like Bayless.

But will Caleb Williams be drafted by the Washington Commanders?

Will Caleb Williams be drafted by the Washington Commanders?

Currently, the Commanders do not have the number one pick in the draft, so they will have to trade with the Chicago Bears.

This may be easy to do. The Bears may decide to fully commit to quarterback Justin Fields and not draft a quarterback.

To have the number one pick in this draft and not draft a quarterback would be seen as a massive mistake, so if the Bears believe that they do not want the services of Williams, moving out of that position seems sensible.

Chicago could simply trade with Washington, giving the Commanders the number one pick, paving the way for Caleb Williams to become a Washington Commander.

However, if the Bears decide to move on from Fields, the likelihood that Washington will have an opportunity to draft Williams drastically decreases, giving the likes of Skip Bayless nothing to worry about.

