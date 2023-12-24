"He killed that program": Former New Mexico HC Jerry Kill resigning from his position shocks college football world

Jerry Kill's resignation as the New Mexico State Aggies coach has shocked the college football world. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, following the Aggies' 37-10 defeat to Fresno State in last week's New Mexico Bowl, Kill will be stepping down from the program. The school announced Saturday that former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez will replace him.

Kill spent two years with the Aggies, holding a 7-6 record in 2022 and going 10-5 in 2023.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here's how College Football fans reacted to this news:

"He killed that program."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jerry Kill's Legacy at New Mexico State

Kill will leave an Aggies program that experienced success during his two-year tenure. The former TCU interim coach took over in Las Cruces before the 2022 season. In 2021, the Aggies had a 2-10 record and were without a conference. The college football world had little expectation of the Aggies, with many saying that this team was one of the worst.

However, Jerry Kill turned the program around. During his first season, he led the Aggies to a 7-5 season, which included a victory in that year's Quick Lanes Bowl, in which Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia was the MVP.

Kill would build on this form during the 2023 season. The Aggies, now playing in Conference USA, ended with a 10-2 record for the season, including their first-ever win over an SEC team when they defeated Auburn 31-10. Like last year, the Aggies made a bowl game, but they would lose to Fresno State.

This would be Kill's last game in charge of New Mexico State.

More movement away from New Mexico State adds to the wild transfer portal

After the news of Jerry Kill's resignation, the Aggies were rocked by another core team member deciding to depart Las Cruces.

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia announced on Saturday that he would enter the transfer portal. Pavia joins the ever-growing list of quarterbacks who have entered the portal. Pavia has been a key part of the improving Aggies unit for the past two seasons.

As well as winning the MVP during the Aggies Bowl win last season, Pavia threw for 2973 yards and scored 33 touchdowns during NMS's 10-win season this year. He was voted the offensive player of the year for the Conference USA.

Pavia posted a goodbye message on X to confirm his announcement, writing:

“...Thank you Coach Kill for your dedication and your contributions made to this Aggie program…”

Expand Tweet

The timing of this announcement could suggest that Pavia's decision to leave New Mexico State may have been affected, or even caused by, the resignation of Jerry Kill.

Additionally, Pavia is not the only Aggies quarterback to enter the portal, with freshman quarterback Blaze Berlowitz joining Vanderbilt early this week.

What next for the Aggies, Kill and Pavia?

The Aggies will head into 2024 without a quarterback and coach who turned the struggling team around.

Replacing Jerry Kill will be the current wide receivers coach, Tony Sanchez. This will be Sanchez's second head coaching role, having previously led the UNLV Rebels for four seasons, winning 20 of his 60 games. Time will tell if he can have the same impact that Kill had on this team.

As for Pavia, Yahoo Sports reported that he has received an offer from Nevada.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season