“He led by example”: Former Alabama star pens heartfelt letter for Julio Jones following retirement announcement

After 13 solid years in the NFL, Julio Jones announced his retirement on Friday, April 4. The wide receiver was out of action for the whole of the 2024 season having been unable to find a team. He leaves the NFL as one of the greatest wide receivers to have ever played the game.

“Today I’m announcing my retirement,” Jones said in a video posted to social media on Friday. “It started when I was 8 years old, just a kid in Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride.”

Will Lowery penned a heartfelt message about Julio Jones on Saturday in reaction to his retirement. The former Alabama walk-on defensive back highlighted the leadership role of the seven-time Pro Bowler during their days as a college football player with the Crimson Tide.

“As a freshman, we had enough scout team safeties but not enough corners. I played CB for years growing up, so gladly volunteered to fill the need. I ended up playing press-man on Julio for 2 years on scout team.

“If God were to craft the prototype WR physically, he would present Julio Jones. The height, the length, the speed, the hands, the hops, he had every measurable. But he had the mindset and work ethic of a walk on. He came to work and get better every single day.

“That’s what set him apart. Nothing was going to stop him from greatness. He led by example and made everyone around him better. TRULY one of the greatest to ever strap up and grace the gridiron. #legend.”

Jones enjoyed a storied football career and was was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Julio Jones’ NFL career roundup

Following a successful college career at Alabama, Julio Jones was drafted as the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. The wide receiver went on to play 10 seasons with the franchise before playing one year each with the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Aside from being a seven-time Pro Bowler, Julio Jones was named to the First-team All-Pro twice, led the NFL in receiving yards on two occasions and co-led the league in receptions once. He ended his career with 914 receptions for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns.

Spending most of his career with the Falcons, Julio Jones holds a host of records at the franchise. Here's a look at the records below (per the Falcons):

Most career receiving yards - 12,896

Most receiving yards in a single season - 1,871 (2015)

Most career receptions - 848

Most receptions in a single season - 136 (2015)

Most receiving yards in a game - 300 (Week 4, 2016)

Most receiving yards in a playoff game - 182 (NFC Championship, 2013)

Most career 100-yard receiving games - 58

Most 100-yard receiving games in a season - 9 (2015 and 2018)

Most seasons with 100 catches - 3

Most games with 250 or more receiving yards - 3

