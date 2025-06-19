"He makes them worst" - CFB analyst scorches Drew Allar's ability to elevate Penn State teammates while drawing bold comparisons with Big 12

Cam Stuart shared his thoughts on why he believes Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar is overrated. On Thursday's episode of the "Locked on Baylor Podcast," the college football analyst compared Allar to Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson.

Robertson finished last year with 229 completions for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns. Allar achieved more receiving yards but fewer touchdowns, completing 262 passes for 3,327 yards, with only 24 touchdowns.

Stuart feels Robertson is a better player than Allar and called out the Nittany Lions star for holding back his wide receivers.

"Sawyer Robertson unleashes wide receivers," Stuart said (Timestamp: 6:53). "Helps make walk-ons into all-conference players. Drew Allar holds them down. He makes them worse. Two of his top receivers entered the transfer portal after this year. They didn't want to play for a first-round pick, top-five college football quarterback. That's not happening at Baylor."

The two wide receivers that Stuart was referencing were Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans. Both players transferred out of Penn State after the conclusion of their 2024 season.

Wallace III was second on the team in receiving yards with 46 catches for 720 yards and four touchdowns. He transferred to the Ole Miss Rebels for his senior year. Evans ranked third on the Nittany Lions in receiving yards with 21 receptions for 416 yards and five touchdowns. The wide receiver joined the Washington Huskies for the upcoming season.

The loss of both players will impact the team's chances of competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Allar will also be without tight end Tyler Warren, whom the Indianapolis Colts selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Warren led the Nittany Lions in receiving yards in his final year with 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cam Stuart doesn't believe Drew Allar is the right guy to lead the Penn State Nittany Lions

Cam Stuart added that he doesn't believe Drew Allar is the right person to lead Penn State. The college football analyst noted that he was unimpressed with his past performances.

"I watched a lot of Penn State last year," Staurt said (Timestamp: 7:27). "They obviously made a deep run. We saw a lot of Penn State. I just didn't see a game where I'm like, 'Yeah, that's the guy. Just give him the ball. Get out of his way. Like, this is his team.' They weren't that, and now he's got to go through it without his top two pass catchers, and we'll see how he works without a first-round draft pick at tight end."

Allar aims to prove that he can be a top quarterback in the nation before he decides to enter the 2026 NFL draft.

