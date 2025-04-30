Way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Allar goes No. 1, Arch Manning falls out of top 20, Caleb Downs heads to NFC, and more

The ink is barely dry on the 2025 NFL Draft, yet it’s time to look ahead one year from now. At the present time, it looks as though the 2026 draft has outstanding potential at quarterback, but let us learn from experience. Twelve months ago, many were looking forward to signal callers such as Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers, only to be disappointed. Unlike others, I won’t be jumping on the Arch Manning bandwagon just yet, and I explain why. Using the BetMGM Super Bowl odds as a guide and adding a few tweaks, here we go with the Sportskeeda 2026 NFL Mock Draft, version 1.0.

Way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft - Source: Getty

1 - New Orleans Saints - Drew Allar/QB/Penn State: Allar made the right choice returning to PSU for another season and has incredible potential. He flashed franchise quarterback skill the past three seasons, and should he consistently play to his level of ability, Allar will rise to the top.

2 - Tennessee Titans - Antonio Williams/WR/Clemson: They wanted Jayden Higgins at the top of Round 2 last Friday, then traded down after losing out to the Texans. Williams brings the ability to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

3 - Cleveland Browns - LaNorris Sellers/QB/South Carolina: Sellers is a bigger version of Cam Ward and comes with incredible upside. This pick is made despite the quarterback selections by Cleveland this past weekend.

4 - Las Vegas Raiders - Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama: Proctor is the next great offensive tackle from the Alabama program and will upgrade the right side of the Raiders' line. Think JC Latham with this selection.

5 - Carolina Panthers - Caleb Downs/S/Ohio State: The Panthers get the best player in the 2026 draft and one of the most complete defensive backs to come from the college ranks in a long time.

6 - NY Jets - Cade Klubnik/QB/Clemson: Another year and another draft, the J-E-T-S will be looking for a quarterback. Klubnick displayed a lot of progress in his game last season and is a heady passer with a next-level arm.

7 - NY Giants - Anthony Hill Jr./LB/Texas: The Giants needed a pure off-ball linebacker heading into this season, and Hill is a dynamic defender who can play three downs and forces the action.

8 - Indianapolis Colts - Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami: I like the Colts' selection of Jalen Travis in the fourth round, but Mauigoa is a premier right tackle prospect.

9 - Miami Dolphins - Austin Barber/T/Florida: The Dolphins may very well be looking for a top left tackle prospect after not addressing the position in this year’s draft.

10 - New England Patriots - Carnell Tate/WR/Ohio State: The Patriots are still looking for a taller, dominant wideout, and Tate brings those skills.

11 - LA Rams (from Atlanta) - Avieon Terrell/CB/Clemson: I was surprised the Rams never addressed the cornerback spot this past weekend. Terrell brings many of the skills his older brother A.J. has displayed in the NFL.

12 - Arizona Cardinals - Evan Stewart/WR/Oregon: Stewart will bring speed and a much-needed deep threat to the Cardinals' passing attack.

13 - Dallas Cowboys - Jeremiyah Love/RB/Notre Dame: Love is a home run-hitting ball carrier with excellent speed. He would be the Cowboys' No. 1 running back if he were on the roster today.

14 - Seattle Seahawks - Denzel Boston/WR/Washington: Boston is a tall, fast, game-controlling wideout, similar to the receiver Seattle traded away in the offseason.

15 - Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville) - T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson: It was thought the Browns would address edge rusher early in this year’s draft, yet they never did at any point. Parker explodes upfield and wreaks havoc, and he finished 2024 with 11 sacks.

16 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Garrett Nussmeier/QB/LSU: The Steelers will need a quarterback for the future, even if they sign Aaron Rodgers, and I’m not sold on Will Howard being a QB1 in the NFL. Nussmeier flashed a lot of ability last season, and if he puts it together this year, he could be drafted earlier than the middle of Round 1.

17 - Minnesota Vikings - Jalon Kilgore/CB/South Carolina: Kilgore is large, athletic, and has great upside. He could be the No. 1 corner Minnesota has needed for a while.

18 - Chicago Bears - Dani Dennis-Sutton/Edge/Penn State: Chicago never addressed the edge-rushing spot this draft. Dennis-Sutton has shown continual progress in his game over the past two seasons and was outstanding during the College Football Playoff.

19- Denver Broncos - Eli Stowers/TE/Vanderbilt: Stowers would have been a Day 2 pick if he entered the 2025 draft, but he chose to sign a large NIL deal with the Commodores. He’s a fluid, athletic move tight end who catches the ball incredibly well.

20 - Tampa Bay Bucs - Keon Sabb/S/Alabama: The Bucs did a great job addressing the cornerback spot in this draft. Next year, they come away with the safety who is a perfect fit for Todd Bowles’ scheme.

21 - Houston Texans - Jermod McCoy/CB/Tennessee: The Texans drafted Jaylin Smith in the third round last Friday, yet McCoy would be an upgrade in every way.

22 - LA Rams - Arch Manning/QB/Texas: Manning is the favored No. 1 choice in mock drafts around the internet, but not here. He has great upside, yet I really need to see more than a couple of starts before anointing him as the next great Manning.

23 - Green Bay Packers - Malik Muhammad/CB/Texas: Muhammad is explosive, feisty, and has shown developing ball skills. He offers potential as a CB1 on Sundays.

24 - LA Chargers - Keldric Faulk/DL/Auburn: Faulk has excellent length, growth potential, and athleticism, and has shown a developing game, everything Jim Harbaugh wants in a prospect.

25 - Cincinnati Bengals - Dillon Thieneman/S/LSU: Thieneman has been brilliant the past two seasons for Purdue. He’s a complete safety with a tremendous head for the game.

26 - San Francisco 49ers - Jake Slaughter/IOL/Florida: Slaughter can play any of the three interior offensive line spots and is a tough, punch-you-in-the-mouth blocker.

27 - Buffalo Bills - Khalil Barnes/S/Clemson: Barnes does not get the credit he deserves outside the scouting community, yet he’s a terrific run defender with next-level ball skills. He would immediately improve the Bills’ safety spot.

28 - Detroit Lions - Gabe Jacas/Edge/Illinois: Jacas gave serious consideration to entering this year’s draft. He’s a developing pass rusher who can stand over tackle or come out of a three-point stance.

29 - Philadelphia Eagles - Deshaun Lee/CB/Iowa: The Eagles are having success with a young defensive back from Iowa. Lee is the next great one to come from the program.

30 - Kansas City Chiefs - Jack Velling/TE/Michigan State: Travis Kelce can’t go on forever. Velling is an athletic pass catcher who consistently gets downfield to make big receptions.

31 - Washington Commanders - Rueben Bain Jr./Edge/Miami: Bain missed the first month of the season with injury, then turned into a force for the Hurricanes during October and November. He’s shown a lot of progress as a pass rusher and plays with incredible quickness.

32 - Baltimore Ravens - Domani Jackson/CB/Alabama: Death, taxes and the Baltimore Ravens selecting cornerbacks from Alabama.

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

