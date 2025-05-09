"His rookie contract is better than Brock Bowers": NFL fans react as Colts' Tyler Warren signs $20,900,000 rookie contract

NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed on Friday that the Indianapolis Colts have signed rookie tight end Tyler Warren to a four-year, $20.9 million fully guaranteed contract. Warren was picked 14th overall in this year’s draft out of Penn State, and this deal includes an $11.8 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option in 2029.

However, some fans were surprised by the size of the deal, especially when comparing it to the contract Brock Bowers signed with the Raiders last year. Bowers’ deal was worth $18.1 million with a $10 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

“I can’t believe his rookie contract is better than Brock Bowers’s 🙄,” one fan wrote.

Tyler Warren had a standout season last year, winning the John Mackey Award for the nation's best TE. Against USC, he recorded 17 catches for 224 yards and played multiple roles — tight end, fullback, and even quarterback. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said in his scouting report that the 22-year-old TE has “traditional qualities as well as schematic versatility to be a multi-tool weapon for a play caller.”

The Colts needed help at tight end. Last season, they ranked last in receptions from the position and second-last in yards, so Warren is expected to be a key piece in fixing that.

Other fans showed support:

“Looking forward to see what Warren does this year!,” another said.

“Well deserved, he will be the next great Colts tight end!!!!!,” one fan predicted.

“They haven’t had a somewhat okay TE in who knows how long lol,” one fan said.

“Can’t remember the last time the Colts had an elite TE, this could be it,” another said.

The Colts see Tyler Warren as more than just a pass catcher. He can block, run, and throw, and they plan to use all of that.

Tyler Warren takes No. 84 as Colts finalize rookie numbers and contracts

Tyler Warren will not wear his No. 44 jersey with Indianapolis, as that number currently belongs to LB Zaire Franklin. Instead, he’s been assigned No. 84, which was previously worn by longtime Colts TE Jack Doyle, as per a team-released video ahead of rookie minicamp.

The Colts also confirmed jersey numbers for their other rookies.

Alongside Warren’s $20.9 million rookie deal, Indianapolis signed six other draft picks:

CB Justin Walley ($6.44M, $1.33M bonus)

OT Jalen Travis ($5.12M, $921K bonus)

DJ Giddens ($4.62M, $425K bonus)

QB Riley Leonard ($4.43M, $235K bonus)

DT Tim Smith ($4.43M, $234K bonus)

LB Hunter Wohler ($4.33M, $131K bonus)

Warren’s new number comes with significance at the tight end spot, but his on-field impact remains to be seen as rookie camp opens.

