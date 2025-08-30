  • home icon
  "He is miles better than Shedeur Sanders": CFB fans react as Kaidon Salter gives Colorado early lead with stunning TD vs. Georgia Tech

"He is miles better than Shedeur Sanders": CFB fans react as Kaidon Salter gives Colorado early lead with stunning TD vs. Georgia Tech

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 30, 2025 01:52 GMT
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Colorado - Source: Imagn

After weeks of competition, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter was named as the starting quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes over five-star freshman Julian Lewis. His first test was on Friday's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Salter quickly made his presence felt by helping Coach Prime's team to an early lead in the game. In the first quarter, during a third-and-two play, the quarterback found DeKalon Taylor with an eight-yard TD pass to put the Buffs on the scoreboard.

Trending

Fans on social media shared their reactions to Salter's performance, comparing it to Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders.

Despite the early lead, Georgia Tech quickly made a comeback in the second quarter. A 32-yard field goal by Aidan Birr and a four-yard rushing TD by Haynes Kings gave them a 10-7 lead over the Buffs.

However, Alejandro Mata's 42-yard field goal with just over a minute left in the first half leveled the playing field. Birr then scored another 43-yard field goal to give his team the lead heading into halftime.

Kaidon Salter began his collegiate journey with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2021. However, he was dismissed from the program after getting arrested on possession charges and driving without a license. This led to him transferring to the Liberty Flames.

After two years as a backup option on the depth chart, he was named the QB1 in 2023. In four seasons, Salter played in 35 total games, recording 5,889 yards and 56 TDs passing.

Deion Sanders opens up why he chose Kaidon Salter as the Buffs' QB1 over Julian Lewis

Throughout the offseason, Julian Lewis was viewed as the top prospect to serve as Shedeur Sanders' replacement. However, Coach Prime decided to give Kaidon Salter a chance instead.

On Wednesday on 'The Colorado Coaches Football Show,' Sanders revealed the reason behind his decision to choose Salter over Lewis.

"I like that he has experience," Coach Prime said as per On3. "I like that he's a dual-threat. He throws a good football as well as he can make the necessary plays that we're gonna need to be made and the timing of that.
"I don't think the stage will be too big for him or the lights will be too bright. I think he can handle it and he's very versatile. He's gonna impose problems to opposing defenses."

Can Kaidon Salter help the Buffs qualify for the 12-team playoffs this year?

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
