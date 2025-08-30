"He is miles better than Shedeur Sanders": CFB fans react as Kaidon Salter gives Colorado early lead with stunning TD vs. Georgia Tech

After weeks of competition, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter was named as the starting quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes over five-star freshman Julian Lewis. His first test was on Friday's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.Salter quickly made his presence felt by helping Coach Prime's team to an early lead in the game. In the first quarter, during a third-and-two play, the quarterback found DeKalon Taylor with an eight-yard TD pass to put the Buffs on the scoreboard.Fans on social media shared their reactions to Salter's performance, comparing it to Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders.Travis Manger @CoachTMangerLINKThere’s a very realistic world where Kaidon Salter is miles better than Shedeur Sanders …BirdieGolfer @golfer_bir921LINK#GTvsCU Kaidon Salter about make you forget about Shedeur SandersMatthew @zitesenLINK@espn Time to retire his number!B.O.A 🥃 @toluwase_abefeLINK@espn put his name in the rafters next to shedeur'skb @shhitskbLINKColorado will better this year with Kaidon Salter than they were last year with ShedeurTiondo @twende123LINKKaidon salter got to use his legs when he is open… no need to try to be a snipper every damn time . Colorado got a qb better than shedeur #kaidonsalter #Colorado #GeorgiaTechDespite the early lead, Georgia Tech quickly made a comeback in the second quarter. A 32-yard field goal by Aidan Birr and a four-yard rushing TD by Haynes Kings gave them a 10-7 lead over the Buffs.However, Alejandro Mata's 42-yard field goal with just over a minute left in the first half leveled the playing field. Birr then scored another 43-yard field goal to give his team the lead heading into halftime.Kaidon Salter began his collegiate journey with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2021. However, he was dismissed from the program after getting arrested on possession charges and driving without a license. This led to him transferring to the Liberty Flames.After two years as a backup option on the depth chart, he was named the QB1 in 2023. In four seasons, Salter played in 35 total games, recording 5,889 yards and 56 TDs passing.Deion Sanders opens up why he chose Kaidon Salter as the Buffs' QB1 over Julian LewisThroughout the offseason, Julian Lewis was viewed as the top prospect to serve as Shedeur Sanders' replacement. However, Coach Prime decided to give Kaidon Salter a chance instead.On Wednesday on 'The Colorado Coaches Football Show,' Sanders revealed the reason behind his decision to choose Salter over Lewis.&quot;I like that he has experience,&quot; Coach Prime said as per On3. &quot;I like that he's a dual-threat. He throws a good football as well as he can make the necessary plays that we're gonna need to be made and the timing of that. &quot;I don't think the stage will be too big for him or the lights will be too bright. I think he can handle it and he's very versatile. He's gonna impose problems to opposing defenses.&quot;Can Kaidon Salter help the Buffs qualify for the 12-team playoffs this year?