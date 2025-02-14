"He don't need to go we've already seen enough": Fans outraged after Travis Hunter receives NFL Combine invitation

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter had a great final collegiate campaign during the 2024 season. He recorded 1,258 yards and 15 TDs passing on offense and 36 total tackles with four interceptions as a cornerback. This performance helped him emerge as the 2024 Heisman champion, solidifying himself as the best player of the season.

Travis Hunter had another year of eligibility remaining but decided to forego his final year and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Hunter is considered to be a top-three prospect in April and a top pick on offense.

On Thursday, Travis Hunter took to social media to announce that he received an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The two-way star was listed as a defensive back for the combine. He's one of four Buffs players to be invited, the others being Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr.

Fans reacted to Hunter's invite to the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. A few questioned why the 2024 Heisman winner needs to showcase his talents at the Combine.

"He don't need to go, we already seen enough," one fan said.

"Why does he need that," another commented.

"I don't think Travis needs to show at the combine everyone knows what he can do. He done won every award in the college game including the Heisman, " one fan said.

"Him and @shedeursanders don't evne need to go. So it was lowkey a slap to the face to the other deserving Colorado players," another wrote.

Others congratulated Travis Hunter on his invitation and praised him as a great talent.

"Legend greatest Colorado player ever," one fan wrote.

"Go ahead and show they why you are him," another commented.

Former Jets scout shares take on Travis Hunter's scouting invite as a CB

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly wasn't impressed with Travis Hunter's invite to the Scouting Combine as a cornerback. He believes the two-way star would prosper more as a WR than a CB in the NFL.

Daniel Kelly talked about Hunter's scouting invite. He tweeted that it was a 'big mistake', sticking to his report that Hunter is a talented and naturally offensive player.

"Heard the news - Travis Hunter is going to the NFL Scouting Combine as a CB and not as a WR. BIG MISTAKE. 1st round WR. 2nd round CB. As a former NFL scout, I know," Kelly wrote. "I've studied every snap of his on offense and defense the past 2 seasons."

Hunter's draft will be something to watch closely in April. It will be interesting to see which team he ends up with to begin his NFL journey.

