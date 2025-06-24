"He picked the worst school" - CFB fans react as 4-star CB Danny Odem commits to Nebraska over Ohio State and Clemson

Four-star cornerback Danny Odem has been a highly sought-after defensive prospect in the Class of 2026. Standing at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, 247Sports ranks Odem as the 247th best prospect of his recruiting class. Odem had schools as finalists in his recruiting journey: Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Clemson.

After announcing his commitment date on Monday, Danny Odem shocked the college football world with his decision. Despite having offers from teams like Clemson and Ohio State, the four-star cornerback decided to commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"BREAKING: Four-star CB Danny Odem has Committed to Nebraska, he tell me for @on3recruits," On3's Hayes Fawcett tweeted. "The 6'1 185 CB from Orlando, FL chose the Cornhuskers over Ohio State & Clemson."

Fans took to the comments to react to Odem's commitment to Matt Rhule's team. Some were disappointed with the four-star CB's decision.

"He picked the worst school out of the bunch, lmao interesting but good luck to them," one fan commented.

"Nebraska over Clemson is diabolical," another fan said.

"He's afraid of competition," this fan wrote.

Others congratulated Odem for making a decision about his collegiate football journey.

"WOW! B1G win for Husker Nation!" this fan commented.

"Extremely smart decision young man," another fan said.

"GBFR!!! Welcome home!!!" this fan wrote.

Odem announced his commitment during a live stream on Instagram. The four-star cornerback plays at the high school level for The First Academy. During his junior season, he recorded 45 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

Danny Odem explains the reasoning behind his decision to commit to Nebraska

After his commitment announcement, the four-star cornerback sat down to talk with On3. Odem opened up about why he chose the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the bond he has formed with the people there.

"It was a very tough decision because I like both schools a lot, but I had to go with Nebraska," Odem said. "The relationships I have with the staff made the biggest difference. I am close to a lot of coaches at Nebraska. They all recruit me and they all like me there... That mean a lot to me."

Odem also heaped praise on Matt Rhule and expressed his confidence in leading the Cornhuskers to glory.

"Coach Rhule is building something special," Odem said. "He knows how to win. They had a good season last year, but they are just getting started. Nebraska had a great offense, but with the addition of Coach Butler and Coach Addison, the defense will be a lot better and even things out. Nebraska is about to go a lot higher."

Danny Odem is the seventh recruit to commit to Matt Rhule's team as a part of the recruiting class of 2026.

