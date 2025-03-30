"He has really seperated himself as QB1": NFL insider drops his verdict on Cam Ward after Miami pro day

Cam Ward has spent most of the 2024 season in a race with Shedeur Sanders to be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL draft. He participated in the Miami Hurricanes' pro day this week, where he was able to show off what he can do to many NFL scouts.

On Sunday, ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler said this about the likely No. 1 pick of the draft (Timestamp: 2:35):

"He has really separated himself as QB1 during this process."

During the 2024 season, Ward was one of the best quarterbacks in college football, if not the best. He threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns as he led the Miami Hurricanes to an appearance in the Pop Tarts Bowl. However, his decision not to play the second after his strong first-half performance cost the Hurricanes the bowl game win.

That decision has not had any effect on how NFL teams see him, and Ward has become a highly desirable player for their rosters. His pro day performance only cemented this status.

To add to Ward's chances of being the No. 1 pick, after his pro day, he had a private workout with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans own the No. 1 pick and may be in the market for a new quarterback. The private workout only improved the relationship, making it likely that the Titans will use the first pick of the 2025 NFL draft on Ward.

WWE superstar The Miz on if the Cleveland Browns should draft Cam Ward

However, there is a situation where the Titans do not pick Cam Ward, potentially going for Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No. 1 pick. This would give the Cleveland Browns the chance to draft Ward. But this will not go down well with Cleveland Browns fan and WWE superstar The Miz, who wants Carter in Cleveland.

TMZ reported on Sunday that if The Miz was making the decision for the Browns, he would not pick a quarterback. If Ward was not available, The Miz would not entertain the idea of drafting Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (the likely second best quarterback whose draft stock is rapidly falling) with the Browns pick.

Instead, he suggests that Cleveland should trade for Kirk Cousins and take Abdul Carter with the second pick.

"I would have a defense where you're not going to be able to get the ball out. You're just not. You're going to be sacked within two seconds. And then I'd go for a second-round quarterback, whoever the best, highest is on your board."

Obviously, The Miz has no influence over the Browns and will find up who they chose in the NFL draft when everyone else does next month.

