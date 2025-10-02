"He's not 100%": Aaron Rodgers' brother minces no words about Garrett Nussmeier as LSU QB's Heisman race takes big hit

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier grabbed the headlines after the Tigers' dismal offensive performance during their 24-19 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 of college football action. Nussmeier, who was once one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, went 21-of-34 for 197 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception in the epic SEC clash. The Tigers' offense has struggled this season, averaging just 27 points, which is No. 80 among FBS sides in the country. Amid speculation about his health status, the polarizing Nussmeier is averaging 231.8 passing yards on 67.3% completion, including seven touchdowns and three interceptions.During Wednesday's segment of the &quot;Get Up&quot; show, Aaron Rodgers' brother and college football analyst Jordan Rodgers revealed his opinion about Garrett Nussmeier's health status (2:10).“We’re down on Nuss, and I was the one that was probably leading the bandwagon, right, saying he was gonna be the Heisman hopeful,” Rodgers said. “What we haven’t seen is the deep ball, and I just think he’s not 100%. When you watch Garrett Nussmeier, it looks like every throw, he’s throwing about 75%. You never really see him step into one and rip it like we saw last year. &quot;That was his superpower — under pressure with guys in his face, he could create a great amount of velocity and accuracy. Every ball just seems to be fluttering toward the perimeter. The downfield throws are not what they were last year, and that’s just not being inaccurate, those balls aren’t driving and landing downfield. They’re coming up short. It doesn’t look like he’s 100%.”Brian Kelly rubbishes Garrett Nussmeier injury reportsBefore the season began, the LSU Tigers dealt with a leg injury to Garrett Nussmeier, and two weeks ago, coach Brian Kelly admitted that his quarterback was struggling with an abdominal strain, which was contributing to his shaky performances.After the Tigers' loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, speculation abounded about the health status of Nussmeier. During his weekly news conference, Kelly rubbished the rumors about his quarterback having a serious injury. “That’s misinformation,” Brian Kelly said. “Those are not based on any facts. They’re quite silly, actually… This is misinformation. Early on, he had an ab strain, not a core injury, in terms of what a core injury that we deal with. &quot;And it’s been slow to heal. But as I mentioned, he’s on the backside of that. He’s getting rest this week and he’ll be the Garrett Nussmeier he needs to be as we get into the difficult part of our schedule.&quot;After the bye week, the Tigers will run the gauntlet with clashes against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the Alabama Crimson Tide in successive weekends and will need a healthy Garrett Nussmeier.