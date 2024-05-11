“He’s changed the game” - $45M worth Deion Sanders heaps praise on son Deion Sanders Jr. for showing remarkable work ethic

Coach Prime never stops praising his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. Affectionately called "Bucky," Sanders Jr. often features in headlines because of his multifaceted talents. He once again earned praise from Deion Sanders in an Instagram post.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, who is worth $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), posted an appreciation post for Bucky on Instagram and captioned it:

“This is the Man! He's Changed the Game! Thank u @deionsandersjr for putting all of us on. I'm truly Proud of u. Keep on Rapping, filming, energizing us & being ALL WHOM GOD CALLED U TO BE."

"It's amazing how a camera & your vision has shown u places & got u things that many hadn't seen or earned. Love you son.”

Sanders Jr. has developed a keen eye behind the camera, giving fans a unique experience of the Buffaloes football program. Deion Jr. found his calling in entrepreneurship and media. Leaving behind his football career, leveraging his creativity and drive to carve out a niche in the industry.

Bucky has grown his entrepreneurial empire through diverse ventures, including luxury apparel under "Well Off Forever" and social media branding via "Well Off Media."

Deion Sanders Jr. hits back at critics over Xavier Smith controversy

Coach Prime’s son didn’t hold back in the face of criticism surrounding the Xavier Smith controversy. With tensions running high the previous week, Sanders Jr. took to X to fire back at college football insider Mike Farrell, who labeled the Sanders family as "thin-skinned."

“You so b***h made dawg it don’t even makes sense… You wrote multiple articles talking down on the family, but when we finally respond we’re 'thin skinned,” said Bucky.

The heated exchange comes after Xavier Smith voiced his dissatisfaction with how Coach Prime managed the roster turnover ahead of the 2023 season.

“He was destroying guys' confidence and belief in themselves. The way he did it, it could've been done with a little more compassion.”

Coach Prime’s quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, joined in on the controversy, defending his dad’s approach in the Colorado football program. He labeled Smith to be “very mid at best”.

