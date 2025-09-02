  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He's a disaster," "This is embarrassing" - Kalen DeBoer gets grilled by fans as awkward press conference video goes viral on Alabama's struggles 

"He's a disaster," "This is embarrassing" - Kalen DeBoer gets grilled by fans as awkward press conference video goes viral on Alabama's struggles 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 02, 2025 03:36 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs Michigan - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs Michigan - Source: Getty

Kalen DeBoer is going viral for all the wrong reasons after Alabama's season-opening loss to the Florida State Seminoles. During the press conference on Monday, he had an awkward moment after a reporter asked him a hard-hitting question.

Ad

The reporter questioned the Alabama coach about how he said the team had a 'great week of practice' before their loss to the Seminoles. DeBoer was visibly flabbergasted by the question, struggling to find words with a confused look on his face.

However, after regaining his composure, he doubled down on his statement.

"Yeah, I mean, I think our guys did (have a great week of practice)," DeBoer said. "Defensively, I felt like that we were pretty honed it. Got back and actually looked at the practice film, ... just trying to figure out why were we one step or why was our communication just a little bit slower.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So, it's just, again, these guys have already shown be yesterday how bad they want it and how they're gonna respond. And so, I really feel like the tone in the locker room after the game, at least from my standpoint, and how I can address the team is completely different from what it was a year ago."
Ad
Ad

Fans in the comments shared their reactions to Kalen DeBoer's awkward post-game interview moment.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

After a 9-4 record last season and a 0-1 start to this year, DeBoer finds himself on the hot seat, with many demanding that the Crimson Tide fire him already.

Paul Finebaum trashes Kalen DeBoer after Alabama's disappointing loss to FSU

Paul Finebaum did not mince his words when questioning Kalen DeBoer's fit as Nick Saban's successor in Tuscaloosa.

On ESPN's SportsCenter on Sunday, after the game, he criticized the Alabama coach while also expressing his doubts about his future with the team.

Ad
"It was a shattering loss for Kalen DeBoer," Finebaum said as per Yahoo Sports . "He had built up tremendous goodwill in the off-season. People believed in him after failing to believe in him at the end of last season. But there is no escaping it.
"You started hearing words last night like 'hot seat', 'buyout', which by the way is $70 million. It was get to the playoffs or bust, and right now he lost a golden opportunity because he has about seven or eight tougher games than he had yesterday. His path is very narrow and his hot seat is very scorching."

DeBoer has to quickly find his footing and regain composure for the remainder of the season. Can he help the Crimson Tide qualify for the 12-team playoffs this year?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications