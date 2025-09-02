"He's a disaster," "This is embarrassing" - Kalen DeBoer gets grilled by fans as awkward press conference video goes viral on Alabama's struggles 

Kalen DeBoer is going viral for all the wrong reasons after Alabama's season-opening loss to the Florida State Seminoles. During the press conference on Monday, he had an awkward moment after a reporter asked him a hard-hitting question.The reporter questioned the Alabama coach about how he said the team had a 'great week of practice' before their loss to the Seminoles. DeBoer was visibly flabbergasted by the question, struggling to find words with a confused look on his face.However, after regaining his composure, he doubled down on his statement.&quot;Yeah, I mean, I think our guys did (have a great week of practice),&quot; DeBoer said. &quot;Defensively, I felt like that we were pretty honed it. Got back and actually looked at the practice film, ... just trying to figure out why were we one step or why was our communication just a little bit slower.&quot;So, it's just, again, these guys have already shown be yesterday how bad they want it and how they're gonna respond. And so, I really feel like the tone in the locker room after the game, at least from my standpoint, and how I can address the team is completely different from what it was a year ago.&quot;Fans in the comments shared their reactions to Kalen DeBoer's awkward post-game interview moment.Hunter Brantley @hunterbrantley8LINK@SSN_Alabama This is… embarrassingTruth Seeker @gallo54667LINK@MichaelWBratton He’s a disasterWalkeR¹ @KPWalker65LINK@MichaelWBratton First step in feeding him to the lions. It's looking bad for Bama.Chris Westberry @WestberryChrisLINK@MichaelWBratton Body language was everything in this interview- it did not exude confidenceRun.Roberts.Run @MattJRoberts1LINK@MichaelWBratton How does he not understand the question?? Dude is in a tailspin - life is miserable for him right now - no matter the amount of moneyJon Hill @JonHillVFLRFLINK@MichaelWBratton You can tell that man is panicking inside, cause idk how he can be confused with the question..man’s stuttering. Dude is in over his head.After a 9-4 record last season and a 0-1 start to this year, DeBoer finds himself on the hot seat, with many demanding that the Crimson Tide fire him already.Paul Finebaum trashes Kalen DeBoer after Alabama's disappointing loss to FSUPaul Finebaum did not mince his words when questioning Kalen DeBoer's fit as Nick Saban's successor in Tuscaloosa.On ESPN's SportsCenter on Sunday, after the game, he criticized the Alabama coach while also expressing his doubts about his future with the team.&quot;It was a shattering loss for Kalen DeBoer,&quot; Finebaum said as per Yahoo Sports . &quot;He had built up tremendous goodwill in the off-season. People believed in him after failing to believe in him at the end of last season. But there is no escaping it.&quot;You started hearing words last night like 'hot seat', 'buyout', which by the way is $70 million. It was get to the playoffs or bust, and right now he lost a golden opportunity because he has about seven or eight tougher games than he had yesterday. His path is very narrow and his hot seat is very scorching.&quot;DeBoer has to quickly find his footing and regain composure for the remainder of the season. Can he help the Crimson Tide qualify for the 12-team playoffs this year?