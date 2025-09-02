Nick Saban seemingly takes aim at Kalen DeBoer, reveals true "disappointment" on Alabama's humiliating loss to FSU

Nick Saban was unhappy with the way Alabama performed under Kalen DeBoer during their season opener against the Florida State Seminoles. They suffered a disappointing 31-17 loss, raising questions about the quality of the players on offense and defense.During the ESPN College GameDay show on Monday for the UNC vs TCU showdown, Saban spoke about DeBoer starting the season with a humiliating loss. He stated how the Seminoles had dominated the Crimson Tide on both sides of the ball at the line of scrimmage, something that rarely happened during Saban's 17-season tenure in Tuscaloosa.&quot;You know, obviously, for me, and for a lot of the Bama fans, the disapppointment is that Florida State dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,&quot; Saban said.However, the retired 7-time national champion believes DeBoer still has a chance to redeem himself.&quot;But the good news it that every team has the opportunity to improve from Week 1 to Week 2,&quot; Saban added. &quot;Cause really going into the season, you don't really know what you have for sure as a coach. And you're always very anxious about what might happen in the first game. And I'm sure they're all disappointed, players, coaches alike. But they do have a great chance to improve from Week 1 to Week 2. That's when you usually make the biggest improvement.&quot;Kalen DeBoer took over as Nick Saban's replacement last year. During the 2024 season, the Crimson Tide finished with an underwhelming 9-4 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan.Kalen DeBoer opens up about season-opening loss to Florida StateFollowing the loss to Florida State on Saturday, Kalen DeBoer shared his honest thoughts on starting year two with a loss.He stated that the team needs to make improvements in a lot of areas. The Alabama coach believes he has good players on the roster to be a serious contender for the national title.&quot;The name of the game is, we can't be hesitant early on,&quot; DeBoer said as per SI. &quot;We've got to start faster in all ways. We gave them hope and confidence in the first half there and then what it does is, it puts you in a spot where you've got to be perfect.&quot;The stress on the guys to make every play becomes greater and greater. I choose to believe we've got a good football team, but we can't play on our heels. We're not going to be what we think we can be, what we want to be if that's the case and so that falls on everyone.&quot;Kalen DeBoer and his team next take on the ULM Warhawks at home on Sept. 6.