  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Nobody is scared of them boys": Johnny Manziel rips into Kalen DeBoer's culture at Alabama in post-Nick Saban era after humiliating 31-17 loss to FSU

"Nobody is scared of them boys": Johnny Manziel rips into Kalen DeBoer's culture at Alabama in post-Nick Saban era after humiliating 31-17 loss to FSU

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 31, 2025 10:40 GMT
Johnny Manziel rips into Kalen DeBoer
Johnny Manziel rips into Kalen DeBoer's culture at Alabama in post-Nick Saban era after humiliating 31-17 loss to FSU

Kalen DeBoer's troubles at the Alabama Crimson Tide keep piling up. After a disappointing 9-4 campaign last year, he is on the hot seat once again following a disastrous start to his second year in Tuscaloosa.

Ad

On Saturday, Alabama suffered a disappointing 31-17 loss to the Florida State Seminoles in their season opener at Doak Campbell Stadium. After the game, former NFL star Johnny Manziel made an appearance on the 'Nightcap' show.

Manziel shared his thoughts on Kalen DeBoer and his team losing to FSU. He said that the Crimson Tide has lost the tenacity that made them a threat in the SEC during Nick Saban's era.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The one thing that I will say, is I think, in the past, you walk in to face Bama you probably got some fear," Manziel said (Timestamp-0:20). "This is Bama, the team that's been a dynasty, you got a little fear. That fear aspect of what Alabama is, is completely gone.
"Ain't nobody scared of them boys now. Not Vandy, not Kentucky, not nobody. Nobody is walking in and seeing Alabama on their schedule and having any kind of shake, any kind of fear, nothing. They've been getting wiped the last couple of years. You say that buyout's deep. But they're not going to sit here and let this stand for sure."
Ad
Ad

If Alabama fires Kalen DeBoer without cause in the regular season, then they would have to pay him around $63 million in installments as a buyout. However, the payout would amount to $60 million if they decided to part ways on December 1, 2025.

Kalen DeBoer makes no excuse about the disappointing season-opening loss to Florida State

In the post-game press conference, DeBoer made no excuses about his team's poor performance against FSU.

Ad

He stated that the main goal for Alabama would be to learn from these mistakes and make improvements for the rest of the season.

"There's no excuse about what happened," DeBoer said as per ESPN. "We step on the football field. They step on the football field, and we got to play ball. We got to play our style of ball. Last year isn't this year, and it's going to be an uphill climb for us, but you can't think of it in the big scope of things. You've got to focus on the moment. And the next moment is, 'What happens tomorrow?' And we'll find out. We'll find out."

Kalen DeBoer and his team's next contest is against the ULM Warhawks at home on Sept. 6. Can he help Alabama become a playoff contender this year?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications