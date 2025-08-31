"Nobody is scared of them boys": Johnny Manziel rips into Kalen DeBoer's culture at Alabama in post-Nick Saban era after humiliating 31-17 loss to FSU

Kalen DeBoer's troubles at the Alabama Crimson Tide keep piling up. After a disappointing 9-4 campaign last year, he is on the hot seat once again following a disastrous start to his second year in Tuscaloosa.On Saturday, Alabama suffered a disappointing 31-17 loss to the Florida State Seminoles in their season opener at Doak Campbell Stadium. After the game, former NFL star Johnny Manziel made an appearance on the 'Nightcap' show.Manziel shared his thoughts on Kalen DeBoer and his team losing to FSU. He said that the Crimson Tide has lost the tenacity that made them a threat in the SEC during Nick Saban's era.&quot;The one thing that I will say, is I think, in the past, you walk in to face Bama you probably got some fear,&quot; Manziel said (Timestamp-0:20). &quot;This is Bama, the team that's been a dynasty, you got a little fear. That fear aspect of what Alabama is, is completely gone.&quot;Ain't nobody scared of them boys now. Not Vandy, not Kentucky, not nobody. Nobody is walking in and seeing Alabama on their schedule and having any kind of shake, any kind of fear, nothing. They've been getting wiped the last couple of years. You say that buyout's deep. But they're not going to sit here and let this stand for sure.&quot;If Alabama fires Kalen DeBoer without cause in the regular season, then they would have to pay him around $63 million in installments as a buyout. However, the payout would amount to $60 million if they decided to part ways on December 1, 2025.Kalen DeBoer makes no excuse about the disappointing season-opening loss to Florida StateIn the post-game press conference, DeBoer made no excuses about his team's poor performance against FSU.He stated that the main goal for Alabama would be to learn from these mistakes and make improvements for the rest of the season.&quot;There's no excuse about what happened,&quot; DeBoer said as per ESPN. &quot;We step on the football field. They step on the football field, and we got to play ball. We got to play our style of ball. Last year isn't this year, and it's going to be an uphill climb for us, but you can't think of it in the big scope of things. You've got to focus on the moment. And the next moment is, 'What happens tomorrow?' And we'll find out. We'll find out.&quot;Kalen DeBoer and his team's next contest is against the ULM Warhawks at home on Sept. 6. Can he help Alabama become a playoff contender this year?