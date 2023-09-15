"He's dominated every game" - Travis Hunter makes the case for Shedeur Sanders' Heisman run in 2023

Travis Hunter is backing his quarterback Shedeur Sanders to win the Heisman this year.

Shedeur Sanders is off to a fabulous start as he has led the Colorado Buffaloes to two wins, including a massive upset over TCU on the road in Week 1. That has made Colorado a threat in the Pac-12 and also has Sanders soaring up the Heisman odds.

On First Take, Hunter was asked about why Sanders should be in the Heisman conversation.

"He's dominated every game we have played so far," Hunter responded. "He has thrown for over 900 yards already in the last two games against great competition. I mean, no interceptions seven touchdowns. It can't get any better than that."

Shedeur Sanders is seventh in Heisman odds, at +1800. The Buffaloes quarterback is trailing Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr., Quinn Ewers, Jordan Travis, Sam Hartman and J.J McCarthy.

However, one potential knock on Sanders winning the Heisman this season is the fact that Colorado may not be in the title picture. Although the Buffaloes are off to a 2-0 start, they're only seventh in odds to win the Pac-12.

However, if Sheduer Sanders can continue his success, Colorado could get into the title picture, which would raise his stock as a Heisman contender.

Deion Sanders has nothing but pride for Shedeur Sanders

Although Shedeur is the son of Deion Sanders, the head coach of Colorado, the former NFL star has been open on what he thinks, regardless that Shedeur is his son.

However, through two games, Sanders is 69-of-89 for 903 yards and six touchdowns. He has also become a true leader. After Colorado's win over Nebraska, Deion Shedeur praised the Buffaloes' defense:

“I truly appreciate going through this game with my team so we know how to respond when adversity hits. Because last week, it was back and forth, back and forth. But this week, OK, the defense stepped up. Offense was really slacking.”

Colorado will be back in action at home on Saturday against Colorado State. After that, the Buffaloes have two massive games, against Oregon on the road and at home against USC.

