“He's as good as they come”: CFB analyst heaps praise on Arch Manning ahead of 2025 season

The Texas Longhorns fans can't wait to see their new QB1, Arch Manning, take the spotlight in the 2025 college football season. The Manning family prodigy was a five-star prospect out of high school and was recruited by Steve Sarkisian in 2023.

Ad

At that time, Manning was expected to wait for his turn for one year. However, because Quinn Ewes decided to return for another year, Manning had to wait another year for his turn, even sparking various transfer portal rumors.

However, Manning decided to stick to the process at Texas and is now ready to take the QB1 spot. College football analyst Bobby Burton spoke about the quarterback's bright future on "That SEC Football Podcast' on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's going to be really good, the question is, how soon?" Burton said (33:50). "I've been high on him since high school, he's more athletic than you think, fine. I think that's a big piece of it, he runs well and is athletic, but not the Juke and Jive type athlete at all, fast.

"The other thing that will surprise you is how big he is. He's significantly bigger. Quinn Ewers, 6-2, 210, Arch Manning will be 6-4, 6-5, he's a bigger, you know what I mean, the bigger dude. I'm a big, big fan, and I think he got the right mindset. ... As far as a quarterback prospect, he's as good as they come."

Ad

Ad

Josh Pate draws comparisons between the hype around Arch Manning and Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is considered one of the best college football players of all time, and as the Arch Manning hype train takes its course, many analysts foresee a Tim Tebow-like future for the Texas star.

However, during one of his latest analyses, Josh Pate shared that Manning can only match the level of Tim Tebow hype if he ends up becoming the best player in the nation, just like the former Florida Gators legend.

Ad

"Tebow was rated five stars. Tebow was the No. 1 player in the country. But he panned out. He validated all that," Pate said. "He ended up being the best player in the country. He won the Heisman Trophy, won national championships. He was everything he was expected to be.

"Tebow fulfilled the hype, so no one could really call him a bust. But if Manning doesn’t become the best player in the country, you’ll have people calling him a bust."

Arch Manning is currently topping the 2025 Heisman Trophy odds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.