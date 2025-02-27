Texas TE makes an "honest" statement on Arch Manning hype

Arch Manning is preparing to step into the starting quarterback role of the Texas Longhorns in 2025. Manning wrapped up his freshman season with Texas where he sat behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart.

With Ewers now departing for the NFL Draft, Manning will take the helm and lead Texas in 2025. There are high expectations for Manning, considering he's the nephew of two multi-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, Eli and Peyton Manning.

Manning's teammate, tight end Gunnar Helm, believes the QB will live up to the hype when it's all said and done.

"To be honest with you, I think he is going to live up to the hype, absolutely. Arch is one of my good buddies off the field. His whole life has been football," Helm said.

Helm wrapped up his senior season with the Longhorns and has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He hauled in 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

Entering the draft, Helm will be part of a deep class of tight ends. He currently holds a day-three draft projection for April.

Arch Manning set to take over at quarterback for Texas in 2025

After sitting on the bench behind Quinn Ewers for a season, Arch Manning will be the new face of the Longhorns' offense next season. Although he wasn't the starter in 2024, Manning still saw some significant playing time as a freshman in Steve Sarkisian's offense.

Manning was used as a designed runner regularly throughout the season, racking up 108 rushing yards on 25 attempts for four touchdowns.

While Ewers was nursing an injury, Manning filled in for him as the starter for two games and showed Texas fans a glimpse of what to expect from him in the future.

Through the air, Manning threw for 939 yards on the season to go along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Manning led Texas to victories in both of those contests.

After back-to-back years in which the Longhorns suffered semifinal defeats in the College Football Playoff tournament, Texas fans are hoping that Arch Manning will be able to lead the program to their first national championship since 2005.

