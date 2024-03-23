"He's just a proven guy": Alamaba HC Kalen DeBoer has confident remarks for his QB1 pick ahead of 2024 college football season 

Former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer was named as Nick Saban's replacement in Tuscaloosa when he shocked the college football world with his sudden retirement announcement. DeBoer has two successful stints with the Huskies, leading them to a Pac-12 championship and a national championship finale against Michigan last year.

Given his incredible track record, DeBoer now has to shoulder the responsibility of continuing Saban's legacy with Alabama and carrying forward the momentum of winning titles. As DeBoer prepares for his debut campaign in Tuscaloosa, he is already confident about who will be his choice as the starting quarterback in 2024.

During a recent appearance on "The Game with Ryan Fowler", Kalen DeBoer had high praise for third-year QB Jalen Milroe. He talked about Milroe taking the lead in spring camp in the quarterback room and how his previous season's performance gave him the upper hand as the starting QB on the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Jalen's taken every snap with the first team all spring. He's just a proven guy who's done a great job last year. Leading a football team to a semifinal is not easy. A conference championship, an SEC one at that, he's just done some great things", DeBoer said.

"Jalen's got multiple pieces to his game that he can just really excel at. We have some great ones in the room. Jalen's certainly be headlining that room and doing a great job there, really taking in the offense, leading. He's done a great job in all facets and things you want a quarterback to do", DeBoer added.

Last season under Nick Saban, Milroe got his first campaign as QB1 after spending the past two seasons as backup to Bryce Young. The 21-year-old did not disappoint with his performance, recording 2,834 passing yards and 23 TD passes while leading the team to an SEC championship.

However, despite qualifying for the playoffs, Milroe and the Crimson Tide lost to Michigan in the semifinals, bringing an end to their natty hopes. But DeBoer is confident that the young QB can continue his excellent performance in this upcoming season.

Also Read: WATCH: New York Times best-selling author Deion Sanders shares adorable moment with friend after turning his "vision into reality"

Alabama DB Malachi Moore has high praise for Kalen DeBoer

During Alabama's 2024 Pro Day, defensive back Malachi Moore heaped praise on Kalen DeBoer and his arrival in Tuscaloosa. Moore said that while Nick Saban has left behind a glorious legacy, and the arrival of DeBoer has brought great energy into the team:

"He [Kalen DeBoer] has been bringing a lot of great new energy into the atmopshere and a lot of ideas, just from scheme-wise with Coach Wo and what we doing with having more vision on the quarterback, and things like that. It's been fun."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how DeBoer performs with the team during his debut campaign in Tuscaloosa this year.

Read More: Will the SEC resume its national championship dominance in 2024? Looking at the future of college football's most competitive conference