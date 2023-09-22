“He’s very mature for his age” - Deion Sanders claims Shedeur Sanders at 7 was well articulate and managed to handle pressure moments with great ease

Having Deion Sanders as your father gives you an incredible advantage and that really helped Shedeur Sanders understand the game of football at a young age. He has been playing incredibly well for the Colorado Buffaloes this season and that really has given the public a great sense of what he can do. However, he has been preparing for this from a young age.

While being interviewed by Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report, Deion Sanders gave some incredible praise to his son, Sheduer Sanders, about his maturity and how he has been able to use that to win games.

"In my phone, he's up under 'grown'," he said. He's very mature for his age. He's always been calm, cool and collected. He was checking off at seven years old and daddy was over there calling the plays for him and grooming him. I taught him all the defenses first. That's why we didn't flinch last week (against Colorado State)."

Shedeur Sanders learned how defenses are going to attack first-hand from Deion. He continues to be a student of the game which helps him dominate with the football in his hands and not put it in danger.

How high would Shedeur Sanders be drafted if he came out for the 2024 NFL draft?

Shedeur Sanders is in one of the most stacked quarterback draft classes as the 2024 NFL draft could see anywhere from five to eight first-round picks from the position. It would be a lofty task for him to eclipse the top player at the position in USC's Caleb Williams as he has been projected to be the first pick and potentially win back-to-back Heisman Trophies this season.

Second on the list is a little more murky but most people have agreed that North Carolina's Drake Maye will be the second quarterback off the board. However, after the top two, the board begins to be a lot more fluid.

Competing with Shedeur Sanders is Texas' Quinn Ewers, Michigan's JJ McCarthy, and Duke's Riley Leonard. This year's NFL draft is a little bit different than most years as the Arizona Cardinals hold both their own and the Houston Texans' first-round pick, meaning potentially the top two picks will belong to the same team and make things interesting.

Sanders has proven to be an incredibly accurate passer and if he decides to leave for the NFL after this season, expect to see him be a top-10 prospect as people buy into his hype for good reason.