"He's playing with a chip on his shoulders" - Texas Tech HC warns Behren Morton's doubters days after Manning Academy invite

Joey McGuire fired a warning shot to the Big 12 regarding quarterback Behren Morton on Thursday.

Speaking to Greg McElroy on the "Always College Football" show, the Texas Tech Red Raiders coach shared how Morton is preparing ahead of the 2025 season after he received a Manning Passing Academy invite.

"He is playing with a chip on his shoulder. He hears all the things that are being said," McGuire said (18:02). "The kid at Arizona State. He's absolutely incredible, Sam (Leavitt) is absolutely incredible. They are talking about him. They are talking about Josh (Hoover) at TCU. They are talking about Sawyer (Robertson) at Baylor.

"And Behren's is kind of the afterthought, but you look statistically at what he did last year, I think 27 touchdowns to eight interceptions, and the yardage. He's right there will all those guys."

Last season, Morton threw for 3,335 yards with the 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, Texas Tech only managed an 8-5 (6-3) record. Still, Morton had a solid junior season.

The Red Raiders were one of the most aggressive teams in the transfer portal, bringing in talent on both sides of the ball. This includes four-star wide receivers Micha Hudson (Texas A&M) and Reggie Virgil (Miami, OH), and offensive linemen Howard Sampson (North Carolina), Hunter Zambrano (Illinois State) and Will Jados (Miami, OH).

The additions should help Morton next season. Texas Tech will open the campaign on Aug. 30 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Joey McGuire gives update on Behren Morton's shoulder

One issue Behren Morton will face is preparing for the upcoming season after requiring shoulder surgery in December. While talking to Greg McElroy, Texs Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire shared an update on his recovery.

Morton has been limited to 75 throws per session. However, McGure also mentioned he has been able to make all the throws while working on a pitch count.

"Behren feels great," McGuire said on Thursday (17:10), via "Always College Football."

"We had our first football school yesterday. He's still on a pitch count, and we just drive that pitch count up on his throwing days. He feels really, really good. One thing that he's really excited about (is) he hasn't felt this good since like his freshman year when he got here. And it's not just his shoulder, it's like his whole body."

The coach added that Morton has dropped to 213 pounds (from 223 last season), and that has allowed him to feel better while trying to bounce back in 2025.

