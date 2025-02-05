"He's a real guy": Former Syracuse DE Dwight Freeney makes his stance clear on HC Fran Brown

On Wednesday, Hall of Fame defensive end Dwight Freeney appeared on "The Triple Option" to talk about the Super Bowl and other topics. Before his success in the NFL, Freeney was a member of the Syracuse Orange from 1998 to 2001. His successful career there led him to become the No. 11 pick in the 2002 NFL draft.

During the show, Freeney talked about Syracuse coach Fran Brown, who was hired by the Orange before this past season. Brown led the Orange to a 10-3 record and a fourth-place finish in the ACC, finishing the season as the No. 21-ranked team in the nation.

"Yeah I mean Fran Brown is an amazing guy first of all," Freeney said. "He's a real guy and what I mean by that is there's no BS. He's one of those guys who will tell you how he feels. No filter, well a little filter, but no real filter. I think a lot of guys can gravitate to that, just the realness that you hear from his voice. How he acts and how he talks." [30:35]

"Sometimes you run into coaches who give you coach talk let's just call it. It's not the real. If I sucked, say I sucked. If I was great, tell me I was great. Don't sugarcoat it because it's not helping me. I think that's the type of guy that he is. He keeps it real with the players. He connects really well with the youth. The players can see themselves in him a little bit because of the age."

When Dwight Freeney refers to Fran Brown connecting to younger players, it is because he is closer to them in age than other coaches. Brown is only 43 years old compared to some coaches who are in their 60s.

Dwight Freeney talks about his involvement with Syracuse

Although he does not coach the team, Dwight Freeney talked about being more involved with the team than ever.

"It's actually more than it's ever been," Freeney said. "I'm involved a little bit more in the organization. I talk with Fran from time to time, whatever he needs. If there's something I can do to help one of these young pass rushers or DLs, I'll do it." [32:05]

Dwight Freeney has never been officially associated with the team as a member of the coaching staff. However, he does sometimes show up in the summer to help with workouts.

