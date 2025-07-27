"He’s stepping down for medical reasons" - CFB fans react to Colorado HC Deion Sanders' major health update announcement

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is set to hold a press conference alongside his medical team on Monday to provide an update on his health. The coach missed most of the team's spring and summer camps due to an unspecified health issue and has been reluctant to discuss it with reporters.When fans caught wind that Sanders would provide an update on his health on Monday, a few predicted that he might step down from coaching at CU for medical reasons, while others mocked Coach Prime.&quot;He’s stepping down for medical reasons is my guess,&quot; one wrote.Comment byu/mitchesbcray from discussion inCFB&quot;Deion stepping away once his kids leave would be the least shocking thing of all time lol,&quot; another added.&quot;X-rays came back, does not have that dog in him anymore,&quot; a third commented.&quot;That roster is going to collapse right before the season starts,&quot; a user added.A handful of fans sent their well-wishes to Sanders, while some pointed out the seriousness of the issue.&quot;Hope it's not serious, whatever it is. He's brought a lot of excitement to Colorado, I'd hate to see him have to step down for medical reasons,&quot; one added.&quot;Man I feel for him &amp; everyone he recruited to the team this year,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;It's not a good sign when the medical team is involved in the conference,&quot; a fan commented.Although Sanders missed the early part of the Colorado training camp this offseason, he spoke at the team's Big 12 media day on July 9. Last week, Coach Prime visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp, where his son Shilo is looking to get a spot on the team's 53-man roster.Deion Sanders signed an extension with CU this offseasonNCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders - Source: ImagnThere has been plenty of speculation about Deion Sanders' future ever since Colorado hired him in December 2022. However, Coach Prime put most of the rumors to rest when he signed a five-year, $54 million extension this offseason.Across two years, Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record at Colorado. He led the Buffs to a 9-4 record last season, while also producing the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.Sanders has also often said that he loves Boulder and plans to continue coaching CU for the foreseeable future.