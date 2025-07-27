  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He’s stepping down for medical reasons" - CFB fans react to Colorado HC Deion Sanders' major health update announcement

"He’s stepping down for medical reasons" - CFB fans react to Colorado HC Deion Sanders' major health update announcement

By Arnold
Published Jul 27, 2025 19:15 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is set to hold a press conference alongside his medical team on Monday to provide an update on his health. The coach missed most of the team's spring and summer camps due to an unspecified health issue and has been reluctant to discuss it with reporters.

Ad

When fans caught wind that Sanders would provide an update on his health on Monday, a few predicted that he might step down from coaching at CU for medical reasons, while others mocked Coach Prime.

"He’s stepping down for medical reasons is my guess," one wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Deion stepping away once his kids leave would be the least shocking thing of all time lol," another added.
"X-rays came back, does not have that dog in him anymore," a third commented.
"That roster is going to collapse right before the season starts," a user added.

A handful of fans sent their well-wishes to Sanders, while some pointed out the seriousness of the issue.

Ad
"Hope it's not serious, whatever it is. He's brought a lot of excitement to Colorado, I'd hate to see him have to step down for medical reasons," one added.
"Man I feel for him & everyone he recruited to the team this year," a user wrote.
"It's not a good sign when the medical team is involved in the conference," a fan commented.
Ad

Although Sanders missed the early part of the Colorado training camp this offseason, he spoke at the team's Big 12 media day on July 9. Last week, Coach Prime visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp, where his son Shilo is looking to get a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Deion Sanders signed an extension with CU this offseason

NCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

There has been plenty of speculation about Deion Sanders' future ever since Colorado hired him in December 2022. However, Coach Prime put most of the rumors to rest when he signed a five-year, $54 million extension this offseason.

Ad

Across two years, Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record at Colorado. He led the Buffs to a 9-4 record last season, while also producing the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.

Sanders has also often said that he loves Boulder and plans to continue coaching CU for the foreseeable future.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications