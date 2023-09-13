"He still bleeds the green and white" - Michigan State fans react to former Coach Mark Dantonio returning to Spartan Stadium after 3 years

Former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is returning to the Spartans as an associate head coach. The appointment was announced by Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller at a press conference on Sunday after defensive back coach Harlon Barnett was made the interim head coach.

This decision follows the suspension of the current Michigan State Spartans head coach, Mel Tucker, who is currently under investigation for Title IX violations related to alleged sexual harassment claims filed by activist Brenda Tracy. Tucker will notably not be paid throughout the suspension.

“I called Coach Dantonio this morning, and his response was, ‘Alan, whatever you need, I’m here to help," Haller said at a press conference. "He’s excited to be back and Coach D will probably be back at some point tomorrow. If not tomorrow, definitely on Tuesday.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Dantonio's return to the program has been met with mixed reactions from Michigan State fans. However, many have welcomed the idea of bringing the veteran coach back to East Lansing.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to his return to the Spartans.

"He still bleeds the green and white," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dantonio will be back at the Spartan Stadium after three years when MSU locks horns with the No. 8 Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Mark Dantonio's time at Michigan State

Mark Dantonio was hired as Michigan State coach in 2007 after a stint at Cincinnati. His 13-year tenure at the program was marked by a remarkable transformation of the Spartans into a perennial powerhouse within the Big Ten and the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Upon assuming his role as head coach, Dantonio aimed to reintroduce a more conventional approach to both offense and defense for the Spartans. This involved discontinuing the spread offense and abolishing the utilization of the "bandit" linebacker/safety position, which had been implemented by the previous coach, John L. Smith.

Mark Dantonio led Michigan State to three Big Ten Championships during his time. The Spartans had not won a conference championship in 20 years before he won their first in 2010. He won the other conference titles in 2013 and 2015, leading the team to one of the most successful eras in its history.

The pinnacle of his tenure came in 2013 when the Spartans won the Big Ten championship and secured a spot in the Rose Bowl, their first appearance in the "Granddaddy of Them All" in over 25 years.

Mark Dantonio's time with Michigan State ended in 2019, retiring as the program's all-time winningest coach with a 114-57 record.