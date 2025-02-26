“He did that”: When Nick Saban admitted to advising Jalen Hurts for the Oklahoma move following his transfer decision

Following Tua Tagovailoa's heroic performance from the bench in the 2017 national championship game, Jalen Hurts lost his place to him in the subsequent season. Hurts decided to transfer ahead of his senior season.

Following Hurts’ first Super Bowl appearance, Nick Saban disclosed the conversation about the quarterback moving to Oklahoma in Feb. 2023. The quarterback had a series of other options he wanted and explored them, but Saban advised him Norman was the right place to enhance his career.

“When he wanted to transfer, I said ‘Who has the best players?’” Saban asked. “He wanted to go to Maryland or Miami. I said you need to go to Oklahoma, they have the best coach to develop you as a quarterback.

“And you're going to be around the best players. So that's going to enhance your chances of having success. He did that. He had a great year. I was worried about having to play him in the playoffs. And I can't tell you how proud I am of seeing this guy in the Super Bowl.”

Jalen Hurts generated interest from Ohio State, Florida State Tennessee Miami, Maryland, Auburn, Tennessee, Utah and UCLA before choosing the Sooners as his next destination. He visited Miami and Maryland, showcasing his core interest in them as Nick Saban disclosed.

Taking Nick Saban's advice paid off for Jalen Hurts

Having played under his guidance for three seasons, Jalen Hurts has immense respect for Nick Saban. He took his advice and decided to transfer to Oklahoma where he would play under Lincoln Riley. He announced his decision following his visit to the Hurricanes and the Terrapins.

"I've decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student," Hurts said at the time. "I'm very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I'm excited for the journey ahead."

Hurt had an amazing season with the Sooners, leading one of the most explosive offenses in college football. He threw for a personal record of 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, leading Oklahoma to the playoffs.

"I don't think there is any experience that I would go back and exchange or change," Hurts said to media at 2020 Senior Bowl events. "Everything has happened for a reason. It's all happened as it's supposed to. I think I'm stronger, wiser, a better man, player, leader for everything."

Jalen Hurts finished second in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting, losing to LSU’s Joe Burrow. His performance in the 2019 season obviously elevated his reputation as a quarterback in the landscape.

