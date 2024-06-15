“He told us he loved us” - Roll Tide Willie & Chad clap back at critics for recent hate over Nick Saban meetup

Nick Saban made the day for Alabama football super fans, Roll Tide Willie and Chad, at a charity event on Thursday.

Known for his vocal presence on social media, Willie joined the coaching legend, expressing his long unwavering support:

“Don’t give nothing but the Tide”

Saban, always eloquent, took the opportunity to speak about the impact being nice can have on others.

“People will not always remember what you did, but they will remember how you made them feel.”

The 72-year-old also lauded Willie’s positive influence on him and the Crimson Tide program:

“This guy has made me feel good for years.”

Willie’s interaction with Saban was a personal victory. He posted his picture with Saban on X and wrote:

“For all the Haters out there that say coach Saban don't like us smh you're right he told us he loved us.”

Beyond being a super fan, Willie actively participates in Alabama’s football culture. He was involved in the team’s spring practice and played a crucial role in getting five-star recruit Ryan Williams to recommit and sign with Alabama.

When Roll Tide Willie attended Alabama practice following Nick Saban's departure

Back in April, Roll Tide Willie attended Alabama’s practice, as a vibrant new chapter for the Crimson Tide began. The super fan also came into action when defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was about to call a play. That's when the social media personality confidently shouted:

“Blitz, Bama, blitz!”

Wommack seemed pleased with Willie’s call, responding enthusiastically:

“Damn right, I got you right here.”

Willie’s undeniable spirit and connection to the team are second to none. Present alongside Willie was Chad Horne and the duo met with the new head coach, Kalen DeBoer, who has taken Crimson Tide's reign after Nick Saban's retirement.

DeBoer, who led Washington to a national championship final in 2023, was gearing up for his first A-Day as Alabama's head coach at the time.

