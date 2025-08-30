  • home icon
  "He is trash," "Needs to get out of booth": CFB fans give verdict on Robert Griffin III's FOX broadcasting debut during Baylor vs. Auburn

"He is trash," "Needs to get out of booth": CFB fans give verdict on Robert Griffin III's FOX broadcasting debut during Baylor vs. Auburn

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 30, 2025 03:30 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III made his FOX broadcasting debut during the season-opening showdown between the Baylor Bears and the Auburn Tigers. He shared the booth at McLane Stadium with Alexa Landestoy and Jason Benetti.

However, fans were not too happy with the former NFL star's broadcasting skills. They expressed their dissatisfaction with Griffin's performance in calling the game on social media.

When Jason Benetti introduced Robert Griffin III as a part of the FOX family at McLane Stadium, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

"Hey Jason, I'm proud to be here with you, Alexa and this crew," RGIII said. "You guys have done an amazing job. I'm proud to be a part of FOX Sports and I couldn't ask for a better place."
The network announced the hiring of RGIII on Wednesday. After the announcement, the former NFL star shared his excitement about the new job. He was fired from ESPN in 2024 due to budgetary reasons.

"This opportunity with FOX Sports represents the perfect intersection of my two greatest passions- football and storytelling," RGIII said as per the network. "I'm honored to join the FOX Sports family and excited to celebrate the game of football while working with some of the best people in the business telling the stories that matter."
The retired quarterback played for the Baylor Bears during his collegiate career. In four seasons from 2008 to 2011, he played in 41 games, recording a total of 10,366 yards and 78 TDs passing.

His best campaign was during the 2011 season when he led the team to a 10-3 record and an Alamo Bowl victory over the Washington Huskies. RGIII was also honored with the Heisman trophy that season.

FOX Sports President of Production and Operations shares his thoughts on Robert Griffin III's hiring

Brad Zager, the network's president of production & operations, announced the hiring of Robert Griffin III on Wednesday.

He also shared his honest thoughts about the former Heisman winner joining the network as an analyst for the upcoming season.

"Robert is one of the most electrifying and unforgettable athletes in college football history," Zager said. "We couldn't be more excited to have him join Jason in the booth and bring his analysis and passion for the game of football to FOX Sports."

Robert Griffin III's podcast, 'Outta Pocket with RGIII,' will also feature on the network.

