  "He's gonna keep saying stupid stuff": Deshaun Watson's coach flames RG III for accusing Kevin Stefanski of wrecking Shedeur Sanders' career

"He's gonna keep saying stupid stuff": Deshaun Watson's coach flames RG III for accusing Kevin Stefanski of wrecking Shedeur Sanders' career

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 25, 2025 22:29 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery recently responded to former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III regarding Griffin’s comments on Shedeur Sanders. Griffin criticized Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, accusing him of not giving Sanders the same opportunities as Dillon Gabriel.

The ex-NFL quarterback shared a clip from his podcast “Outta Pocket with RGIII” on X, along with a caption. He wrote:

“Shedeur Sanders was never given equal opportunity to compete with Dillon Gabriel, and the Browns showed us that throughout training camp and the preseason. If it was a real competition, Dillon and Shedeur would have played with the same talent around them in the last game.”
In response to him, Avery, who has among his NFL clientele Browns’ injured quarterback Deshaun Watson, wrote:

“Y’all keep responding to @GRIII he’s gonna keep saying stupid stuff. He lives for this engagement.”
An intense quarterback competition has taken place at the Browns’ training camp throughout the preseason, with the main goal being the starting quarterback position. However, with Stefanski announcing 40-year-old Joe Flacco as the Browns’ starting quarterback for the season, the focus shifted to earning a spot on the roster.

Shedeur Sanders confident he will make the Browns’ roster

In addition to Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett is also competing. Sanders has voiced confidence in making the Browns’ roster in an interview after their final preseason game. He said:

“I think, overall, as a player, I’ve put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best, and that’s all I can ask for. I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong, they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do. But I’m my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It’s not my decision.”
It is unclear yet if the Browns will keep their two rookie quarterbacks and cut Pickett and Tyler Huntley. The Browns’ general manager, Andrew Berry, sees the team’s current quarterback situation more as an opportunity than a challenge. He said:

“We have a room that we like all the guys in there. We don’t really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity.”

Trading opportunities will arise for the Ravens as many teams will be making final roster adjustments ahead of the deadline.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
