"Take the L & move on" - Ryan Clark fires shots at RGIII for "lying" about Angel Reese after recent controversy 

NFL analyst Ryan Clark has taken aim at Robert Griffin III after his take on the most recent Angel Reese controversy.

NBA2K announced that Reese would be the WNBA cover athlete for NBA2K26. Immediately, it caused a debate as many fans thought Caitlin Clark or another WNBA player should have been on the cover.

After the two have had a previous back-and-forth over alleged racism, Clark has once again taken aim at Robert Griffin III in a subtweet, after he was caught lying about speaking to Reese's inner circle.

"Desperation will force you to make things up! It’s ok to take the L & move on some times. Lying just makes it worse," Clark wrote.

Clark's tweet comes after Griffin claimed people in Reese's inner circle told him that he was right about all the racism going on in the WNBA and its fans. However, after Griffin's post, Reese took to X to seemingly call out the former Washington QB.

"lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese's mother also replied to Robert Griffin III, telling the former NFL quarterback to stop lying, as he hasn't spoken to anyone in Reese's inner circle.

Robert Griffin III defends his support for Angel Reese

After Ryan Clark and Angel Reese both took aim at Robert Griffin III, the former NFL QB defended his actions.

Taking to X, Griffin says he will always speak up against anti racism, which is why he supports Reese.

"I spoke up in support of Angel Reese against racism not to start drama. But I won’t let anyone twist the truth just because it’s inconvenient to them. Instead of trying to check me, just tighten up your circle," Griffin wrote.

"They calling me and saying you hate Caitlin Clark, not the other way around. I have zero interest in being the villain in anyone’s story," Griffin added. "I just want to have fun, tell the truth and celebrate sports. But I won’t pretend or lie just to protect feelings."

However, as Griffin continues to stick up for Reese, she and Clark have continued to subtweet Griffin for lying.

