"He wants to respond": Shedeur Sanders reveals Coach Prime's desperation to react during his intense NFL draft process

Shedeur Sanders' draft process has been extensive. After being viewed as a top-three prospect, the Colorado quarterback is now projected to be a late first-round pick in this year's draft. Some anonymous NFL personnel have also dubbed Coach Prime's son as 'brash' and 'arrogant', raising questions about his future in the league.

Ahead of the draft that starts on Thursday, Shedeur Sanders, on Raiders star Maxx Crosby's show, talked about the experience of the draft process and also how he's been having minimal contact with his dad, Coach Prime.

When asked about what kind of advice Deion gave him, Shedeur replied by stating that his dad has been desperate to respond to some of the criticism and negativity he's been receiving over the past few weeks.

"Dad been funny through this process," Shedeur said. "Cause he's been wanting to respond sometimes too. But he said, you know I ain't going to say anything. Yeah, he definitely. He's like I'm midnight but, I'm just not going to say nothing. So, our feelings be mutual." (TS-39:40 onwards)

Deion Sanders has been very supportive of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. He's been vocal at times against negativity surrounding their draft projections. Shedeur Sanders spent his entire collegiate career under his dad.

During Colorado's spring game, Coach Prime retired the quarterback's jersey number along with that of 2024 Heisman star Travis Hunter.

Anonymous NFL coach claims Shedeur Sanders would be a sixth-round pick if not for his dad's last name

Shedeur's game has been criticized on several occasions. Experts and analysts believe he's nowhere near as talented as people claim to become a star in the NFL.

On Tuesday, NFL analyst Albert Breer highlighted that an anonymous NFL coach questioned Shedeur's credentials.

"This guy-if his last name was Breer, and he was coming out of Minnesota, he'd be a sixth-round pick. He doesn't play with good feet, he's late on stuff, he has an average arm. His accuracy is OK. But he has no timing, no anticipation. He flashes some throws, but he's an average player, not a great athlete. Even if you watch his pro day, there's no timing or rhythm. He takes extra hitches."

The first round of the 2025 draft takes place on Thursday. It will be interesting to see which team decides to pick up the Colorado quarterback.

