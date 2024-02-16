"He will thrive in this role": $70M worth Nick Saban’s College GameDay, NFL Draft move gets fellow host Rece Davis’ approval

Nick Saban, the former coach of Alabama, will officially join ESPN's "College GameDay" as a new analyst. His colleague Rece Davis, who also graduated from Alabama, welcomed the move. He reckoned Saban would do well in his new role and shared his insights on the current state of college football.

Expand Tweet

According to Davis, Saban is a natural analyst as he has had a lot of experience analyzing videotapes and has a talent for public speaking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“He understands how to speak in headlines because he is a gifted public speaker – and not just to his team,” Davis said. “If you’ve heard him any other format, it’s really quite an impressive thing. So I don’t have any doubt at all that he will thrive in this role.”

Davis believes that having a coach like Saban on board will make “GameDay” more enjoyable to watch.

“This guy has a real good sense of humor,” Davis added. “Now, it’s a dry wit and a low-key wit. It’s a chop-busting wit, but I think that is going to play perfectly on the set.”

Saban, who led his team to seven national titles, will join the “GameDay” crew as an analyst. He will share his insights and opinions with other experts such as Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee on the popular show.

Meanwhile, the Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Saban has already amassed a fortune of $70 million from various activities.

Nick Saban on partnership with ESPN

(L-R) Corey Conners of Canada and former college football head coach Nick Saban

Nick Saban once revealed to ESPN that he would coach the Crimson Tide as long as they wanted him.

Saban was in Phoenix playing golf at the PGA Tour WM Open pro-am when the network announced that he would join them as an analyst in 2024.

Saban, who had a 17-year tenure at Alabama, expressed gratitude and excitement to be joining the ESPN team.

“ESPN and ‘College GameDay’ have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” Saban stated in an ESPN announcement.

Nick Saban had been appearing as a guest analyst for ESPN over the years, especially during the years Alabama was out of the playoff picture.

Also Read: "If not Nick Saban, Connor Stalions would be a great choice": CFB fans clash over EA Sports College Football 25 cover as game's teaser gets released