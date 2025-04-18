Heartbroken Julian Lewis drops 2-word message for Cash Cleveland after his decision to enter the transfer portal 

Colorado's offensive lineman Cash Cleveland had a stellar freshman season in Boulder. Cleveland was a key cog in the improved offensive line promised by Buffalo coach Deion Sanders after a poor showing in that department in 2023.
On Thursday, Cleveland announced his entry into the spring transfer portal and his teammate, Julian Lewis who is fighting for the Buffs' QB1 spot dropped a 2-word message on his Instagram stories.
Lewis posted a picture of the graphic announcing Cleveland's departure on Instagram and captioned it:
"Hurt family," Lewis said.
Lewis was not the only Buffs player to react to the news of Cash Cleveland entering the transfer portal. After the news of his departure broke, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton posted a cryptic message on X:
"sports crazy Now… can’t even build a true brotherhood anymore too much, I and ME," Jordan Seaton wrote.
Cash Cleveland became a key part of Coach Prime's team
Cash Cleveland started his Colorado career as a walk-on and became the first walk-on in the history of the Buffs to earn a starting center role. According to On3, he was a three-star prospect and the No. 396-ranked player in Texas in the class of 2024.
Cleveland made his official Colorado debut on Oct. 19 against the Arizona Wildcats and earned his first start on Nov. 9 against the Utah Utes. After being handed the chance by "Coach Prime", he revealed his preparation method.
“It was awesome,” Cleveland said via On3.com. “I always stay prepared. I study a lot of film. In meetings, I’m always 100% focused and locked in and I study like I’m a first-string [player], so when my number got called, I was ready for the moment. Didn’t blink at all.”
Cash Cleveland played in 296 snaps and started the last four games of the Buffs' season at center. He did not allow a single sack on the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders and was named to On3's 2024 freshman All-American team alongside his teammate, Jordan Seaton.
Cleveland became a key member of Deion Sanders' team and his departure will throw a wrench in the Buffs coach's plan after he made a huge declaration during Thursday's news conference.
"The portal is going to be nice to us,” Deion Sanders said. “We have several players coming this weekend. I want to target every area. You don’t just sit back and think you’ve got it. I think the kicking game is set, long snappers and punters. Everything else, we need to improve.”
Wherever he ends up next season, Cash Cleveland will have three years of eligibility remaining.
