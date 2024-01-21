"Heckuva football coach": 3X Super Bowl champ drops bold statements for Jim Harbaugh amid NFL coaching rumors

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh has achieved a lot as a coach, leading team to a Super Bowl appearance in the NFL and winning a national championship in college football.

As one of the hottest free agents in the sport, the three-time Super Bowl champion is exploring all his options, be it remaining in college football or going back to the professional ranks of the NFL.

While some want him to remain in college football, others like Troy Aikman, want to see him on the sidelines during NFL Sundays.

Jim Harbaugh was on the sidelines supporting his brother, John, the coach of the Baltimore Ravens. During the broadcast of the AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, Harbaugh and commentator Troy Aikman had a glowing review of the reigning national champion:

"I hope we see him in the NFL next year. He's going to make somebody a heckuva football coach. He's won everywhere he's been."

It will be an intriguing offseason to see what Harbaugh decides to do and what his next contract looks like.

What is the most likely outcome for Jim Harbaugh?

Considering the betting odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, the most likely place to see Harbaugh on the sidelines in 2024 would be the Michigan Wolverines games, as they are the frontrunners.

It makes sense, as he's essentially the face of college football following Nick Saban's retirement, and the University of Michigan could write a blank check to keep him under contract.

If he decides to jump to the NFL, though, there's one opening that makes sense. It's the Los Angeles Chargers position, the only NFL coaching vacancy he has been tied to. The Chargers hve a generational quarterback in Justin Herbert and a roster that's ready for a deep playoff run. They need a strong leader, and Harbaugh could provide that.

What also helps is the fact that he could potentially even be given power, as the franchise has no general manager. Whether Harbaugh takes up both positions or has a say in the next Chargers general manager, it will be tough to sway that away.

Eventually, the Wolverines make the most sense, but money and power talks.

