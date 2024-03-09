The Heisman Trophy will feature in the much-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 video game, the Heisman Trust announced Thursday.

The news was celebrated by many fans, who will finally get to play one of their favorite football games after a decade of waiting.

"We're in the game!" the Heisman Trophy's X account posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Although the prestigious Heisman Trophy can now be seen in the game, several major college football award associations have reportedly decided to opt out of the EA Sports-developed video game. As per On3, the National College Football Awards Association declined an offer from the American gaming giant.

Mark Wolpert, the association's president, said:

“The offer that has been made is not adequate for the rights fee for the awards.”

Wolpert was reportedly open to reconsidering and being included in future editions of the game if EA changed its offers. This means that gamers who buy the game and want to play it on Road to Glory or Dynasty modes will not get the chance to win the real trophies bestowed on football players annually.

Which other top awards will not be included in the EA Sports College Football 25?

These are the awards that will not be included in this year's game:

Bednarik Award (top defensive player) Davey O’Brien Award (top quarterback) Doak Walker Award (top running back Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back) Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) Lou Groza Award (top kicker) Ray Guy Award (top punter)

EA Sports made sure that current student-athletes are in the game. Per reports, each player will receive a sum of $600 and a free copy of the title, which typically retails for $70. The gaming company has surpassed the 10,000 mark and is at about 87% of its objective of establishing an 85-man roster for all 134 FBS teams.

The only student-athlete who has not opted in to be a part of the game is reportedly Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. As per reporter Anward Richardson, Manning decided not to be a part of the game because he wanted to focus on football.

Expand Tweet

However, the former five-star recruit will have the chance to opt in during the spring, leaving the door open for him to change his mind.

Are you ready to buy the EA Sports College Football 25 game? Let us know in the comment section!