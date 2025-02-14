Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter officially invited to NFL Combine

Colorado sensation Travis Hunter has been one of the most talked-about players in the 2024 college football season, earning recognition for his incredible skills on both offense and defense.

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, has officially been invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. While he played both as a defensive back and wide receiver at Colorado, Hunter has decided to focus on his future as a cornerback, or at least that is what it says on the invitation.

Many NFL scouts believe that Hunter’s future in the league lies as one of the top cornerback prospects. His natural instincts, smooth athleticism and ability to make plays on the ball make him an exciting talent. Although his skills as a wide receiver are impressive, his defensive abilities are what most franchises are excited about.

CFB analyst sees Travis Hunter landing at Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025 NFL Draft

Travis Hunter is preparing for the NFL Draft and is focusing on cornerback drills for the Combine. It appears that Coach Prime's prized asset is serious about playing this position, with many believing he will be a top-three pick in April's draft.

Franchises like the New England Patriots could use his skills to good effect. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who need help at cornerback and the Cleveland Browns, who could use his defensive strength, are great spots for Hunter. CFB analyst Joel Klatt said on his podcast yesterday,

"They get the best ball-hawking cornerback in the country in Hunter right here. Travis Hunter to the Jacksonville Jaguars. New head coach Liam Coen was the OC of the Bucs the last couple of years. He compared Hunter with Brian Thomas on the offensive side.

"I am talking about him on both sides of the ball. Because I believe that Hunter will play both sides in the National Football League. And I think he can. I actually don't really think it's that hard for him," Klatt added. [10:30]

One thing's for sure whichever franchise ends up landing the services of former Colorado WR will be making a deal of a lifetime.

