"Helps me perform at my best": NFL bound JJ McCarthy speaks on listening to Bob Marley as pre-game ritual

Former Michigan Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy is getting close to an NFL gig. McCarthy, who helped the Wolverines win the national championship last season, has been trending due to his unique pre-match ritual.

McCarthy tends to sit with his back resting on the base of the goalpost with headphones on to ease his mind before a game. In a recent interview, McCarthy revealed the following:

"What I listen to when I mediate are these certian frequences that help tune my consciousness for what I set myself up to do... after that, I just play Bob Marley"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McCarthy has been following the ritual since his senior year of high school:

“I started looking up different practices to help improve mental health, and meditation was the first one that kept popping up. I just gave it a try, and then the rest was history.”

These techniques have allowed him to:

" react from a higher perspective instead of reacting out of just straight impulse,” and to

"Help me perform at my best"

It seems to have helped him with his game after all. After three seasons with the Wolverines, McCarthy ended with a 27-1 record, with the lone defeat coming in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl against TCU.

He threw for 6,226 yards and scored 49 touchdowns as he led the Wolverines to two consecutive Big 10 championships and finished his college football career with a national championship.

Which team could potentially draft JJ McCarthy?

JJ McCarthy's potential draft position has been fluid and will continue to change until he is selected.

McCarthy is part of a highly talented quarterback class that features the likes of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye to name a few. He is viewed as one of the top 5 quarterbacks available.

It is widely assumed that Caleb Williams will be the number one pick and will go to the Chicago Bears. The Washington Commanders have the second pick, but McCarthy does not seem to be on their radar.

The team that could take McCarthy is the New England Patriots, who have the third pick and are looking for a new quarterback to replace Mac Jones.

Additionally, there have been rumors that the Minnesota Vikings are in the hunt, and potentially willing to trade up to get McCarthy. As with the Patriots, the Vikings are looking for a quarterback as long-term QB Kirk Cousins was traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

Finally, the New York Giants may decide to use their sixth pick for a quarterback. While McCarthy may benefit the Giants and provide competition for Daniel Jones, the news from the Giants camp is that they are "All in" on Jones, and may not want to draft a potential replacement. They are likely to use the pick to improve other aspects of the team.

Which team do you think JJ McCarthy will call home? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : Will JJ McCarthy be the third QB drafted? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion