“Her look was timeless”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal gushes over Taylor Swift and Co.’s glamorous Grammy looks

The 2025 Grammy Awards featured a star-studded red carpet as celebrities like Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo showcased glamorous outfits. Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, known as the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns," reviewed the top fashion moments from the event on Sunday.

Carpenter caught her attention with a baby blue gown. Reacting to the backless dress, Loreal wrote,

"Loved this custom powder blue JW Anderson gown @sabrinacarpenter featured on the red carpet tonight. The dress was stunning with its high halter neckline, dramatic open back. and ostrich feather details along the hips and hemline."

The next celebrity to receive high praise from Loreal was Rodrigo, who wore a classic black dress. Praising the subtle yet stylish look, Loreal wrote:

"I know @versace when I see it. Olivia Rodrigo in a vintage halter gown featuring a plunging neckline, intricate cutouts and an open back. This was a bold yet effortlessly perfect look for her. I also loved how she kept it sleek with minimalist @tiffanyandco diamonds, letting the dress take center stage."

Loreal noted that Swift's look was "timeless and perfectly complemented by ruby-red earrings."

Loreal Sarkisian once shared fashion tips with Texas fans

Loreal Sarkisian is one of the most involved college football wives. She styles herself and her husband in chic burnt orange outfits on game days while supporting the team.

As a fashion designer and wardrobe stylist, Loreal offers fashion tips to Longhorns fans.

In an interview with "Fox 7 Austin" in 2023, Loreal gave the fans some notes about how to build a perfect wardrobe for the CFB season and advised them to get the basics, like a scarf, a trench coat and a nice pair of boots.

