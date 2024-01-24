"Herm’s comp is Randall Cunningham": NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper recalls ex Arizona State HC Herm Edwards' NFL comparison for LSU QB Jayden Daniels

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, one of the most in-demand prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, has drawn comparisons to former NFL star Randall Cunningham, who played for 16 seasons.

The comparison between Daniels and Cunningham comes from none other than Herm Edwards, who coached Daniels at Arizona State before he transferred to LSU.

Edwards recruited Daniels to ASU and named him the starter as a true freshman. Daniels led the team to a 3-0 start and proved his throwing and running abilities.

“Herm’s comp is Randall Cunningham. I’ll take it,” said Mel Kiper, a senior ESPN's NFL draft expert, who agrees with Edwards' assessment.

Cunningham, honored with induction into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame in 2009, set several records for rushing yards by a quarterback, totaling 4,928 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground.

Daniels, being compared to Cunningham by analysts, amassed 2,019 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in his past two seasons with the LSU Tigers. Additionally, he is the sole player in FBS history to throw for 12,000 career yards and rush for 3,000 career yards.

The NFL awaits Jayden Daniels

Daniels, the former LSU and Arizona State star, was the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner thanks to his impressive skills as a dual-threat quarterback. He had a stellar final season, passing for 2,913 yards and rushing for 885 yards, and leading his team to a 10-3 record.

B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen gave him a 7.4 grade (3rd round) and likened him to NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor. ESPN NFL draft Insider Mel Kiper Jr. has Daniels as the third-best quarterback in the draft and predicts that he will go to the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick.

Daniels kicked off his college football journey at Arizona State in 2019. After transferring to LSU in 2022, he secured a starting role for five seasons. Despite the mid-course switch, he appears poised for a promising NFL career.

