5 surprises from Mel Kiper's 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 feat. Jayden Daniels to Commanders and more 

Mel Kiper recently released his first official 2024 NFL Mock Draft as the offseason quickly approaches. Kiper is one of the most popular draft experts in sports media and many around the NFL look forward to his annual mock drafts. He breaks down what each team needs positionally and weighs them against the quality of available prospects in an effort to predict the draft order.

While he will update and change his predictions as the draft gets closer and teams do their prospect analysis, Kiper's first 2024 NFL Mock Draft included come surprises. Here are five that seem to jump out the most.

#1 Malik Nabers to Giants

Malik Nabers

While the New York Giants clearly need additional help at wide receiver, it's not their most important issue. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll did not draft quarterback Daniel Jones, but instead inherited him from the previous leadership.

New York has the sixth-overall pick, and the potential to trade up higher. So, it seems more likely that they select a quarterback rather than LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, especially considering Jones' recent struggles and alarming injury history.

#2 Dallas Turner to Falcons

Dallas Turner

Selecting an edge rusher like Alabama's Dallas Turner, arguably the best one in the 2024 NFL Mock Draft, definitely fills a position of need for the Atlanta Falcons. Their defense was solid last season, but their biggest weakness was pressuring quarterbacks.

However, this is still less important than solving their quarterback issues as Desmond Ridder was arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL this season.

#3 Brian Thomas Jr. to Saints

Brian Thomas Jr.

It's surprising to see Mel Kiper choose a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints in his first official 2024 NFL Mock Draft. They are already relatively deep at the position and used a first-round pick on Chris Olave just two years ago.

The Saints could go with another one in Brian Thomas Jr., but it would seem to make more sense that they address a more glaring need. This is also an extremely deep receiver draft class, so they can get help in the middle rounds if needed.

#4 Jayden Daniels to Commanders ahead of Drake Maye in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Jayden Daniels

Most around the NFL have talked all season long about Caleb Williams and Drake Maye being the top two quarterback prospects this year by a considerable margin.

Apparently Mel Kiper sees it differently, as he chose Jayden Daniels for the Washington Commanders in his first 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Daniels did win the Heisman Trophy, but it was surprising to see him go ahead of Maye.

#5 Taliese Fuaga to Eagles

Taliese Fuaga

Even if Jason Kelce officially announces his retirement this year, the Philadelphia Eagles still have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. They could use more depth, such as with Taliese Fuaga, especially with their top linemen aging

However, that's not their most crucial need in the immediate future. Their passing defense ranked 31st in the NFL this season,. If they want to get back to being legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they will need to improve their defensive backs.

