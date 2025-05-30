Hinting at Steve Sarkisian's Texas, College insider takes a cheeky dig at SEC crying over schedule difficulty

College football insider Danny Kannell took a subtle shot at the SEC after what Steve Sarkisian and Texas did last season.

Ad

The SEC has claimed to be the best conference in college football, but Kannell doesn't seem to agree. Last season, Texas made it to the conference championship game in its first year.

After the success the Longhorns had, Kannell took aim at the SEC for saying they have such a hard schedule and conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"The SEC regular season is so grueling they are simply too exhausted to compete for national titles anymore," Kannell wrote on X. "It's so exhausting that when teams join the SEC from other supposedly inferior conferences they are so fresh that they have no problem competing for SEC titles right away!!"

Kannell's post was above a picture of an SEC board that said no other conference has a gauntlet like the SEC, which the insider seems to disagree with.

Ad

Although the SEC has plenty of great teams, Kannell thinks if the conference is so good, Texas would have struggled in its first year in the conference, but that wasn't the case.

Instead, the Longhorns lost to Georgia twice, once in the regular season and once in the SEC Championship. But did have notable wins over the likes of Oklahoma, Florida, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Arkansas in SEC play.

Texas coach wants 9-game SEC schedule

Although the SEC schedule is already considered to be a gauntlet, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian wants the conference to add another game.

Ad

With the College Football Playoff expanding, Sarkisian would like to see the SEC add a ninth-conference game, which would help fix potential tiebreakers and prove who the best teams are in the conference.

"For our fans to get another home game against an SEC opponent, I think is a great thing,” Sarkisian said, via SI. “I think the challenge with that is none of us want to be punished because that’s eight more losses for our conference no matter how you slice it.

Ad

"Eight teams are going to win and eight teams are going to lose Nobody wants to get punished playing another game. I think that’s the challenge. How does that affect you from a Playoff perspective? What does that look like?”

Sarkisian and the Longhorns are set to play Florida, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas A&M in 2025 as their SEC opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.