  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "His process is too slow": Former Jets scout bluntly assesses Jalen Milroe ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

"His process is too slow": Former Jets scout bluntly assesses Jalen Milroe ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

By Brendan Howe
Modified Apr 08, 2025 02:51 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Jalen Milroe has the sort of athleticism that calls to mind some of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks. The Alabama passer likely won't be taken in the first round of this month's 2025 NFL Draft. Moreover, Milroe isn't regarded as highly as his peers like Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Ad

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly discussed Milroe's stock after news broke that he will attend the draft in Green Bay, suggesting that teams might view him as a first-round talent. Kelly doesn't quite think so, though.

"I’ve been one of Jalen Milroe’s biggest fans the past three years, but I just couldn’t do it," Kelly wrote on Monday on X. "I couldn’t bring myself to put a first-round grade on him. Great character. Great leadership. Great runner. Nice deep ball. But I just couldn’t do it. His internal clock is too slow.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I had no choice but to put a second-round grade on him. He’s just too methodical. His process is too slow. The coaches sped up the tempo at times for him, but if left to his own devices, he reverts to a process that’s too slow. He doesn’t play with enough urgency."
Ad
Ad

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid discussed some of the teams intrigued by Jalen Milroe on Sunday.

“As far as some landing spots for Milroe, the Saints is one that’s been repeatedly talked about with him and then also the Steelers, as well,” Reid said on SportsCenter
“So look for him to go in the second or the third round. There is plenty of interest for Jalen Milroe.”
Ad

What does Jalen Milroe think of the Steelers?

Jalen Milroe went out to dinner with some of the Steelers' decision-makers before Alabama's pro day. He spoke about the opportunity after running a blazing 40-yard dash during the audition.

“It’s so important just to build a relationship, No. 1, and also talk ball,” Milroe said.
“I just thought it was a great opportunity to be with the Steelers. … I remember watching the AFC North and the battles that they had growing up. So, now to have the opportunity to be around Coach Tomlin, I don’t take it lightly at all. If the opportunity presents itself for me to be his quarterback, I’ll take full advantage of it.”
Ad

The Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on whether he wants to sign with the team. At the moment, Mason Rudolph is their top quarterback after re-signing following a year in Tennessee.

The Cleveland Browns are another team that has been linked with Milroe, but they likely wouldn't select him with the No. 2 overall pick in the order.

About the author
Brendan Howe

Brendan Howe

Brendan Howe is a college football journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Pittsburgh Sports Now's Steelers Now, FanSided's Still Curtain and XFL Board.

Brendan went to college at Slippery Rock University and his time there helped hone his sports writing.

His favorite team is the Ohio State Buckeyes due to them being in close proximity to where Brendan lives. His favorite players are Justin Fields, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, who have all been stars for the Buckeyes.

Brendan's favorite moment was Curtis Samuel's game-winning overtime touchdown against Michigan in 2016 and when not working, he plays Xbox and spends time with his dog, Rambo.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी