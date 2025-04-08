"His process is too slow": Former Jets scout bluntly assesses Jalen Milroe ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Jalen Milroe has the sort of athleticism that calls to mind some of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks. The Alabama passer likely won't be taken in the first round of this month's 2025 NFL Draft. Moreover, Milroe isn't regarded as highly as his peers like Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly discussed Milroe's stock after news broke that he will attend the draft in Green Bay, suggesting that teams might view him as a first-round talent. Kelly doesn't quite think so, though.

"I’ve been one of Jalen Milroe’s biggest fans the past three years, but I just couldn’t do it," Kelly wrote on Monday on X. "I couldn’t bring myself to put a first-round grade on him. Great character. Great leadership. Great runner. Nice deep ball. But I just couldn’t do it. His internal clock is too slow.

"I had no choice but to put a second-round grade on him. He’s just too methodical. His process is too slow. The coaches sped up the tempo at times for him, but if left to his own devices, he reverts to a process that’s too slow. He doesn’t play with enough urgency."

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid discussed some of the teams intrigued by Jalen Milroe on Sunday.

“As far as some landing spots for Milroe, the Saints is one that’s been repeatedly talked about with him and then also the Steelers, as well,” Reid said on SportsCenter

“So look for him to go in the second or the third round. There is plenty of interest for Jalen Milroe.”

What does Jalen Milroe think of the Steelers?

Jalen Milroe went out to dinner with some of the Steelers' decision-makers before Alabama's pro day. He spoke about the opportunity after running a blazing 40-yard dash during the audition.

“It’s so important just to build a relationship, No. 1, and also talk ball,” Milroe said.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity to be with the Steelers. … I remember watching the AFC North and the battles that they had growing up. So, now to have the opportunity to be around Coach Tomlin, I don’t take it lightly at all. If the opportunity presents itself for me to be his quarterback, I’ll take full advantage of it.”

The Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on whether he wants to sign with the team. At the moment, Mason Rudolph is their top quarterback after re-signing following a year in Tennessee.

The Cleveland Browns are another team that has been linked with Milroe, but they likely wouldn't select him with the No. 2 overall pick in the order.

