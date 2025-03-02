"His standards exceed everybody else's": Shedeur Sanders brags about one special person in his life

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in this year's NFL draft. Throughout his collegiate career, the quarterback was coached by his dad, Deion Sanders. Thus, Shedeur always had the spotlight on him, along with the pressure of being the son of a 2x Super Bowl champion

However, despite the responsibilities, Shedeur Sanders is grateful to have Coach Prime as his father. During an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, the Colorado quarterback heaped praise on Deion Sanders as one of the most special people in his life.

Shedeur talked about the impact Coach Prime's presence created throughout his football journey so far.

"At first I'll say it was hard. Because you know, he's getting onto you all the time," Shedeur said. "And you don't understand the expectations that he has for you. So, growing up, I'm just thankful for it, the opportunity to have him as, being my dad. Because I know his standards exceeds everybody else's standards for me."

Shedeur Sanders was also questioned whether having a 2x Super Bowl champ as his dad meant more added pressure for him to perform incredibly well or a sense of privilege.

"It depends on your mindest, your mind frame," Shedeur responded. "You know, sometimes early on in your life you could feel like its pressure. But when you get older, you start understanding its a privilege to have someone that been through everything you're gonna go through....I'm truly thanklful for it, pops and everything that he's done in his career."

Cam Newton supports Shedeur Sanders' decision to not throw at the Combine

The Colorado quarterback decided not to participate in the workouts and drills in Indianapolis. He instead utilized his time to get familiar with teams and be available for interviews.

On Friday, former NFL star Cam Newton backed up this decision of Shedeur. On his '4th &1' podcast, Newton used a clip of NFL analyst Dan Patrick to talk about how Shedeur is being used as a clickbait. He also stated that no one is talking about other prospects such as Cam Ward making the same decision to not participate in the Combine. (TS-3:00 onwards)

"Man listen, Dan Patrick that journalist came out here, making very valid points. If you're a top 10 pick and you perform, you performing at the Combine ain't gonna make or break you getting picked," Newton said. "That's the reality. So yes, Shedeur not throwing at the Combine is definitely clickbait."

Shedeur Sanders' decision to not participate in the Combine has led to his draft stock falling the past few days. However, the quarterback is confident in his abilities and is gearing up to throw during Colorado's Pro Day.

