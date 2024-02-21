“Hits harder than designer” - Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. opens up about wearing Colorado merch over expensive brands

Deion Sanders Jr., the founder of "Well Off," last week showed off Colorado's new line of caps from the "Opulence & Luxury" category on X (formerly Twitter). The black suede hats have the 'Well Off' logo stamped on them.

Today, he shared his opinion on social media that Colorado merch is more stylish than pricey brands. He said that it is "harder than designer" to rock them.

Sanders Jr., who launched his streetwear clothing brand, Well Off Forever, in 2016, tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Wearing Colorado merch hits harder than designer.”

Expand Tweet

The official online store of Colorado Buffaloes offers gear in collaboration with Nike, Colosseum and Gameday Couture brands.

The store also provides accessories such as gloves, scarves, jewelry, keychains and lanyards.

Colorado financial graph from black to red

A detailed view of the Nike sneakers worn by the Colorado Buffaloes

According to BuffZone, the University of Colorado athletic department incurred a deficit of $9,896,846 for the 2023 fiscal year, falling slightly short of the previously reported $9.9 million figure.

Last season, Colorado's online team store saw a massive surge in merchandise sales, with a whopping 1,220% increase compared to the same period in 2022, according to Front Office Sports.

Cory Hilliard, the senior associate athletic director for business operations at CU, explained:

“We found out about (the Pac-12 distribution decrease) very late in the fiscal year, so we didn’t have time to adjust the rest of our operations to try to minimize that impact,” Hilliard said. “That, plus the coaching change combined were the two big deltas that resulted in that deficit.”

Were there any specific factors or events you believe influenced fans to buy more Colorado Buffaloes merchandise last season?

Also Read: $50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders gushes over billionaire LeBron James as Lakers legend flaunts special Colorado Buffs kicks: "Class, grace, passion"