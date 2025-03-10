"Holy adaptability": Fans in disbelief over Bill Belichick's jolly attitude with UNC recruits

Bill Belichick was known to be a coach who maintained a strict code of conduct and discipline with his team in the NFL. This became one of his personality traits while leading the New England Patriots to seven Super Bowl championships. Belichick is now gearing up for a completely new journey in the world of college football.

The North Carolina Tar Heels fired head coach Mack Brown after last season. They then decided to bring in Bill Belichick as his replacement. And it looks like the 7x Super Bowl champion is toning down his personality to resonate and adapt with the younger generation of football players.

ML Football shared a video on social media on Sunday. In the video, we see Bill Belichick at the Smith Center during UNC's basketball showdown against Duke. The head coach was seen greeting the football players and dapping them up while smiling.

Fans were left in disbelief by the visuals of a laid-back and lenient Bill Belichick. They took to the comment section to share their reactions on the same.

"Holy adaptability," one fan commented.

"Awesome," another fan stated.

"He got game from Nick Saban," this fan said.

A few fans praised Belichick for trying to change his ways to better relate to the players at the collegiate level.

"Good for him. That youth is going to invigorate him and give him new meaning. He has a lot to offer to the younger generation," one fan said.

"I'm happy for him. For the first time ever we're seeing a stress free coach. Wish him the best at NC. Patriot GOAT coach," another fan wrote.

"It's going to be must watch TV," this fan commented.

Bill Belichick has been going guns blazing in revamping his coaching staff and roster after taking the UNC job. This past week, the program held a big recruiting weekend at Chapel Hill.

They managed to get defensive lineman David Jackson's commitment as a part of the 2026 recruiting class. This makes him the eighth player to commit to the Tar Heels for the 2026 class.

Furthermore, Belichick has also put in the work to build a strong roster for his debut campaign. Reports suggest that he has also utilized the transfer portal to bring in 19 players to the team, including the likes of OL Daniel King and CB Thaddeus Dixon.

Bill Belichick reveals gameplan for debut collegiate campaign with UNC

The 7x Super Bowl-winning head coach will be looking to replicate his NFL success at the collegiate level. After UNC's first practice session, Bill Belichick had an interview with the media.

During this interview, he shared his perspective on his new role at the collegiate level. He also explained his plans for his debut collegiate campaign with the Tar Heels.

"Great thing about being head coach, I can coach anybody I want," Belichikc said. "I can coach the line, I can yell to tight ends. I yelled to DBs. I yelled the kickers. I can go to any group I want and coach them."

"You see something you want to address and talk to a player about. You can go in there and talk to them, and so I've been very fortunate. I've had the opportunity to coach every position on the field on offense, defense and special teams."

"If I can help a player, I'm here to help him. That's my job. And that's coaches, players, all of us, and so not all about individual notoriety right now. It's about trying to put together a team."

The Tar Heels have had more success in basketball than football. The last time they won a conference championship was back in 1980. Now, Bill Belichick has the chance to change that narrative and potentially lead them to their first national championship in football.

