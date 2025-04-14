"Hopefully he’s just not a go route receiver": Fans get candid about incoming freshman WR in Deion Sanders' team

Deion Sanders continues to revamp his team this offseason. After a 9-4 2024 campaign, both of Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and several key players have departed from Boulder. Thus, he will be beginning a new chapter in his journey in Boulder to help the Buffs win a Big 12 title and compete for the national championship.

Deion Sanders landed another talented player for his offense through the spring transfer portal. As per reports, the Buffs managed to land the commitment of freshman wide receiver Sincere Brown.

With the exit of Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr, LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard, this is a welcome addition for Coach Prime.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and opinions on Sincere Brown's commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes. Some expressed concerns over the wide receiver's talent and physicality.

"Hopefully he's just not a go route receiver," one fan commented.

"Bro looks like he would blow away in a strong wind," another fan said.

"He sincerely needs the weight room! ASAP!" this fan said.

Others were excited about Sincere Browns' commitment to Deion Sanders' team.

"Congrats! Do your thang out there bossman," this fan commented.

"Wow! That's fantastic! Go Buffs!" another fan said.

"Watch how many top prospects will come out of Colorado now especially after Deions contract," one fan wrote.

Sincere Brown began his collegiate journey with the South Florida Bulls in 2020. He saw limited time on the field for three seasons before joining Campbell in 2023. Last season, he had a decent campaign with them and recorded 1,028 yards and 12 TDs receiving.

Deion Sanders also secured commitment of OL Xavier Hill

Before Sincere Brown, the Buffs landed their first commitment of the spring transfer portal. Ex-Memphis offensive lineman Xavier Hill committed to playing for Coach Prime's team this upcoming season.

Xavier Hill had a visit to Boulder just a few days prior to his decision. The 6-foot-4, 318-pound player will join the likes of Jordan Seaton in revamping the offensive line and providing good protection to the team's future starting quarterback. Hill announced his decision through a post on social media.

Xavier Hill began his collegiate journey with the LSU Tigers in 2020. He spent three seasons with them before joining the Memphis Tigers in 2023. Last season, he had an 86.4 pass blocking grade and an 81.6 run blocking grade.

He has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining and is expected to declare for next year's NFL draft.

