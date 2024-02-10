Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is seemingly trying to lure UCLA players from the program after the recent departure of their head coach Chip Kelly. Kelly decided to leave UCLA to join Ohio State as their new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, thus opening up a 30-day transfer window for Bruins players to decide their future.

And Deion Sanders is not letting this opportunity to add more star talents to his ever-growing Buffs roster slip by. After Chip Kelly's announcement, "Coach Prime" took to social media to share a cryptic tweet where he stated that he is not hard to find. This seems to hint towards the fact that if players from the Bruins want to join him in Boulder, then they can hit him up easily for a discussion:

"I ain't Hard 2 Find!!!!!", Sanders tweeted on X

Sanders has already used the offseason to rebuild his offensive line after their struggles during the 2023 season. Now, it looks like the potential of having a few more talents come in could result in a strong backup plan, especially if things go south during their debut in the Big 12 conference this year.

On the other hand, Chip Kelly spent the past six seasons with the Bruins and compiled a 35-34 record during his stint. He will now replace Bill O'Brien in Ohio State, who recently left to become the head coach of Boston College. Now he once again reunites with Ryan Day, who played under Kelly during his coaching stint with New Hampshire.

Deion Sanders and his sons attend 13th NFL Honors

With Spring practice still a few days away, "Coach Prime" and his children Shilo, Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr. made their way to the 13th NFL Honors ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII showdown on Feb. 11.

Deion Sanders received a lot of attention and affection during the event. But one of the highlights was meeting up with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. During the meeting, Shilo told Jones that he and Shedeur could shoulder the offensive and defensive responsibilities of the team once they declare for the draft, hinting at Jones to pick them during the 2025 NFL draft.

"We'll take care of the defense, Shedeur will take care of the offense. We got out."

Before they can fulfill their promise to Jerry Jones, "Coach Prime" and his boys have the task of performing better than their 4-8 debut campaign in Boulder last year.

