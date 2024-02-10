Fact-check: Did Chip Kelly get fired from UCLA? Former UCLA HC's latest move explored

About a month after the 2023 college football season ended, the coaching carousel is still in full effect, as we've seen multiple college coaches like Jeff Hafley and Liam Coen, among others, take up assistant roles in the NFL.

However, in a strange move for many, a former Big Ten head coach is now set to be announced as offensive coordinator for another Big Ten program.

UCLA's Chip Kelly, who has been in charge of the Bruins since 2018, is headed to Columbus to join Ryan Day's Buckeyes. But did Kelly get fired from UCLA?

Did Chip Kelly get fired from UCLA?

No, Chip Kelly was not fired from UCLA. The veteran coach decided to step down from the position after six seasons in Los Angeles.

According to a report by The Athletic, Kelly conveyed his plans to step down to athletic director Martin Jarmond this morning, shortly before the news became public.

“Earlier this morning, coach Chip Kelly informed me of his decision to depart UCLA," Jarmond said. "I want to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA Football and our student-athletes across the past six seasons and wish the best to him and Jill moving forward.

Kelly had a fairly successful stint with the Bruins in his six seasons, with three consecutive bowl game appearances in the last three seasons (the 2021 bowl game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols). UCLA lost to Pitt in the Sun Bowl in 2022 and won the LA Bowl in 2023.

Kelly will join Ryan Day's staff as offensive coordinator for the new-look Ohio State Buckeyes. This news comes shortly after former Buckeyes OC Bill O'Brien was reported to become the new head coach of Boston College.

Chip Kelly's ties with Ryan Day

While Chip Kelly will now be working under Ryan Day, this is not the first time the two have crossed paths. Day was a part of Kelly's staff as a quarterback coach when the latter was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to their NFL days, Day played as a quarterback for the University of New Hampshire, where Kelly worked as an assistant coach. Kelly brought in Day as the tight ends coach for the Wildcats when he was promoted to the offensive coordinator position by UNH.

UCLA will now begin their search for a new head coach with spring games inching closer.

"It is imperative that we support our student-athletes and put them in the best position to succeed," Jarmond said in a statement. "UCLA is a special place, and we are confident we will find a leader for our football program who develops young men on and off the field and embodies our True Bruin Values."

After being linked with multiple teams during the offseason, Kelly will settle down in Columbus, Ohio and lead the offense headlined by QB Will Howard.

